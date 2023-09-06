DeSantis Exposes Media’s Double Standards For Republicans And Democrats





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a wrecking ball to the Biden administration and its mainstream media waterboys when asked about his state’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia.

“Do you trust the federal government to help, seeing what happened in Hawaii just a few weeks ago and in East Palestine a few months ago?” a reporter asked at the press conference in Yankeetown, Florida.

“I think that Maui is a total catastrophe, what happened there,” DeSantis responded. “And I don’t think we have all the answers to that. I think we should have all the answers to that. It’s interesting how incurious our corporate media is about what happened in Maui. I mean, I don’t see them interviewing parents who can’t find their kids and people we know, there’s a lot of people missing. So that was a total disaster, really, really heartbreaking to hear some of the stories, even though they’re not being publicized.”

“And really what the federal government’s role is, is just turning on programs that Congress has enacted over many, many years,” he said. “And so it’s basically serving as a checkbook to get people reimbursed for debris cleanup, to give people individual assistance. And so in that sense, I think that that has been turned on, I anticipate that that will go smoothly. But most of the nuts and bolts is done by our local communities, and by the state of Florida. And that’s really how it should be, disaster response is really bottom up.”

“And so you had that, you had the state managing and assisting and that’s really the bread and butter,” he said. “The checkbook from the feds is great and we’re going to – whatever resources are available as the governor, I’m going to pull those levers to be able to help Floridians. But we’re certainly not relying on the federal government to do the day-to-day heavy lifting.”

“We’re going to do that as Floridians, as people in the counties and municipalities and of course at the state level,” he concluded.

