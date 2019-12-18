The Scene And Behind The Scenes In The Jersey City Shooting





The Scene:

On December 10, 2019, a police detective (who was meeting an informant in regard to an investigation he was conducting) encountered two persons at the Bayview Cemetery. It is believed that he approached the suspects, David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, who were in a U-Haul van that was related to a murder the previous weekend in nearby Bayonne. The police officer, Jersey City police Det. Joseph Seals was shot and killed. His body was discovered and reported.

The suspects then fled in the stolen van and drove about one mile to the JC Kosher Supermarket and within seconds of arriving, just before 12:30 PM, Anderson exited the driver side door of the U-Haul with a rifle in his hands. He walked toward the and immediately began shooting. Graham, the passenger in the van, followed Anderson into the store.

They entered the store and fatally shot Leah Minda Ferencz, 33, who co owned the store with her husband, Moshe; Moshe Deutsch, 24, who was a customer, and Douglas “Miguel” Rodriguez, 49, an immigrant from Ecuador, who worked in the supermarket. Two other customers were able to escape. In the ensuing shootout, the assailants exchanged gunfire with the police for just about 3 hours until they were shot and killed. The vehicle was later found to contain a live pipe bomb.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene: the Jersey City Police Department; the New Jersey State Police ; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department ; the New York City Police Department and departments from other neighboring municipalities; and sheriffs from three counties.

Behind the Scenes:

Shloime Feldman, a member of Chesed Shel Emes (CSE) of New York, responded to the news of a shooting at a Jewish grocery in Jersey City. He described the scene as unusually hectic and unsafe. About a half hour after arriving at the scene, Feldman

received a call from the father of a young man who was presumably seen on a video running from the scene towards a police vehicle. The father heard that Feldman was at the scene and wanted his help to locate his son. Feldman remembers that, “The fear was felt in the air, but the voice was full of amuna and Be’tuchen.”

The father made his way to Jersey City as Feldman made numerous calls in an effort to locate the young man. Together, they searched for information at every command post and any officer they could locate. All potential witnesses to the crime were held for questioning and Feldman was told by police authorities that the process would take hours.

The information of a young man running towards a police vehicle proved true but not the identity they had hoped for. As the night dragged along, the dreaded call from police finally came, They confirmed Mosha Deutsch was murdered H”Y.

“Words cannot describe the anguish in hearing the need to identify a niftar, even for the most hardened members of Chesed Shel Emes”, explained Rabbi Mendy Rosenberg, the Director of CSE in NY. ”In the case of an accident or mishap, that cry is somewhat muffled, but in this case of unfathomable and unprovoked harm to a Jew, that cry could not be contained. It was a united cry among the Chesed Shel Emes members who shared the pain of a father who lost a son.” “Chesed Shel Emes members are conditioned to set aside their emotions in order to complete the task at hand, b”Kovod and K”Halacha,” explained Mayer Berger a senior Member of CSE .

Barry Wolner who also works in New Jersey near the shooting scene was told that Jews were involved in the shooting and as a senior member of CSE, called in a Volunteers to assist in “cleaning the scene” which meant that the work of Kovod HaMeis would soon begin. Requests were made to numerous agencies on the scene that a cleanup of the scene would have to be made according to Jewish law and that would first require an inspection of the actual crime scene. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal made a brief press conference at the scene and afterwards assured CSE that they would receive access to the scene.

Meanwhile, in an act of kindness, Yaakov Rosenberg, son of CSE Director Rabbi Rosenberg, who realized that there were no other kosher groceries in the immediate vicinity, contacted numerous kosher groceries and kosher manufacturers who volunteered to supply kosher food to the immediate area for Jewish residents who lived there.

Hours later, investigators from the Attorney General’s office, the FBI and ATF at the crime scene gave CSE access to the scene, once the nifturim were removed to the Newark Medical examiner’s office and the official investigation had completed. An immediate inspection by CSE of the crime scene and as shown on a police photographs of the scene right after the shooting. The photos showed the exact location of the nifturim which enabled CSE to do the avoides hakodesh. What seemed like a 1-2 hour operation would turn into a 5-6 hour avodah to assure kovod hameisim. A call was made to enlist the help of between 25-30 CSE members who worked through the early morning hours to provide a meticulous and thorough kvod hames at the scene.

“The most dramatic and memorable part of that evening”, remembers one of those who worked through the night, “was when we found the phones of the survivors and kedoishim with messages of loved ones who tried to contact them to see if they were all right. It was a difficult sight.”

“A sunset is always followed by a sunrise.” The necessary work performed through the night in Jersey City may have been depressing to those who knew well that their efforts were true “chesed shel emes”. Their bodies were exhausted with the only rejuvenation coming the next day as everyone of the CSE members along with some local community activist gathered Next door in the shul for the first minyen since the shooting, to davin shachris. It was a rejuvenation of the mind, body and soul. It was a reminder that a new day was at hand…and with that, a new hope for unity among people. What a wonderful thing to davin for.

Chesed Shel Emes operates across the United States as a volunteer organization dedicated to the principle that every Jewish death deserves the utmost dignity from time of death through burial. “CSE of NY is one of the more active chapters in the country and with all that we have seen and been through,” explained Rabbi Rosenberg, “this December 10 th shooting stood out the most. Maybe it was the unfamiliar surroundings…maybe it was the shock of the pure evil that encompassed the crime scene…maybe it was the uncertainty of what and who we would find inside that store…and just maybe it was the cry each of our members heard as we asked Hashem that this should be the last time Klal Yisroel suffers.”







