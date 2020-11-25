Israel To Shorten Quarantine Period To Ten Days

Israel’s Health Ministry stated on Monday night that the required quarantine period will be shortened to ten days starting next month.

The decision follows a successful pilot program instituted last month shortening the quarantine period to twelve days.

The shortened quarantine period is subject to two negative coronavirus test results during the quarantine period, one at the beginning and another one prior to leaving quarantine.

Those arriving in Israel from abroad may be eligible for a quarantine exemption if they can present proof of coronavirus antibodies.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)