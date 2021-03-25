Will The US Exempt Israelis From Visa Requirements?

Illustrative. (Flickr)

The United States and Israel are in talks regarding Israel possibly entering the US Visa Waiver Program.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan spoke with US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday and the two agreed to establish a joint task force on the issue.

Erdan highlighted the importance of Israel’s entry into the visa exemption program, saying that it would demonstrate the strong ties between the two countries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)