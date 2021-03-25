Will The US Exempt Israelis From Visa Requirements?

The United States and Israel are in talks regarding Israel possibly entering the US Visa Waiver Program.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan spoke with US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday and the two agreed to establish a joint task force on the issue.

Erdan highlighted the importance of Israel’s entry into the visa exemption program, saying that it would demonstrate the strong ties between the two countries.

Thank you @SecMayorkas for a productive call yesterday & for your commitment to the special alliance between our countries. I look forward to deepening cooperation on issues of terrorism & national security, as well as promoting Israel's participation in the Visa Waver Program. pic.twitter.com/fiPypRvlAp — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) March 24, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)