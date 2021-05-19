NY AG “actively investigating” Trump Organization “in a criminal capacity”

NEW YORK – The Trump organization is now officially under criminal investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for James said. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time.”

The probe is focused on the allegation that the Trump Organization lied about the prices of assets to secure loans and tax benefits.

Former President Donald Trump has previously labeled the investigation politically motivated.