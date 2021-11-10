Unruly Drunks Disrupt Flight Packed With Jews Returning From Ecore [VIDEO]

Many frum Jews returning from the Ecore Real Estate Summit at Trump National Doral in Miami got a little more than they bargained for, when two passengers on their flight back to Newark got feisty with flight attendants.

According to reports from several people aboard the plane filled primarily with returnees from Ecore, American Airlines Flight 322 from Miami to Newark was delayed approximately an hour after two drunk and unruly passengers began making a ruckus.

One of the drunkards began cursing at flight attendants over the airline’s mask rules, with the second individual joining in the fracas.

Flight attendants called security who boarded the plane and escorted the two individuals off without further incident.

