Bennett-Flavored Sufganiyot For Chanukah At Goldy’s In Israel

The popular Chareidi-owned Goldy’s bakery and deli in the Ezras Torah neighborhood of Jerusalem is selling Bennett-flavored doughnuts for Chanukah.

The advertisement states: Bennett-flavored sufganiya – sweet and spicy, sour and salty, right-wing and left-wing. Chocolate, hot chili powder and carmelized sweet potato.

The Bennett-flavored sufganiyot are topped with blue icing and chocolate glaze and are topped off with a dollop of whipped cream, hot chili powder and caramelized slices of sweet potato – a tantalizing blend of conflicting flavors.

The Bennett-flavored sufganiyot (and other sufgayniot) aren’t just for Bennett critics who live near Goldy’s as they’re available to order online on Goldy’s website throughout Chanukah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)