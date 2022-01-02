Israel May Soon Reopen Its Skies Despite Soaring Infection Rate

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel is likely to almost completely open its skies this week even as Israel’s daily COVID cases continue to rise to the highest rate in four months and the number of seriously ill COVID patients soars.

During the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Tourism Minister Yoel Rezbozov said that vaccinated foreign nationals should be allowed to return to Israel due to the collapsing tourism industry and the negative effect of the lack of tourism on the economy.

“It should happen this week – we’ll reach the infection rate that we decided is necessary for the change,” Bennett responded.

The prime minister was referring to a decision he made when the skies were first closed after the Omicron variant began spreading – that when the number of Omicron cases diagnosed in Israelis returning from abroad is less than 5% of all cases – the skies will be reopened. The low number is an indicator that the Omicron has already spread throughout Israel, eliminating the justification for closing the skies, which was considered a temporary measure to prevent the entry of the Omicron into Israel from abroad.

Razvozov also demanded that the requirement for vaccinated Israelis returning from abroad to quarantine also end this week, saying “it no longer has any medical value.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)