Israeli Research: Vitamin D Critical in Fighting Covid-19 Infections

Israeli scientists have published convincing proof that increasing Vitamin D levels can be extremely helpful in treating Covid-19.

Researchers from Bar Ilan University and Galilee Medical Center said that their research evidence is so strong that they can predict how a Covid-19 patient will fare by measuring just two factors: age and Vitamin D levels.

The research could also help to explain why Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths have recently soared in Israel, despite the country having some of the arcane restrictions in the world. Vitamin D deficiency is endemic across the Middle East, and if the researchers are right, this alone could be the cause of high hospitalization and mortality rates in the Jewish State.

“We found it remarkable, and striking, to see the difference in the chances of becoming a severe patient when you are lacking in vitamin D compared to when you’re not,” said Dr. Amiel Dror, a Galilee Medical Center physician and Bar Ilan researcher.

“What we’re seeing when vitamin D helps people with COVID infections is a result of its effectiveness in bolstering the immune systems to deal with viral pathogens that attack the respiratory system,” he told The Times of Israel. “This is equally relevant for Omicron as it was for previous variants.”

Vitamin D has long been suspected as being a crucial piece of the puzzle towards finding a good therapeutic option for Covid-19 patients, but data remained sparse until now.

Researchers in June showed that 26% of Vitamin D-deficient patients died from Covid-19, while just 3% of patients with normal levels of the vitamin died.

“People should learn from this that studies pointing to the importance of taking vitamin D are very reliable, and aren’t based on skewed data,” Dror said. “And it emphasizes the value of everyone taking a vitamin D supplement during the pandemic, which, consumed in sensible amounts in accordance with official advice, doesn’t have any downside.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)