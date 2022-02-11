Petirah of Rabbi Dr. Harvey Schwartz Z”L

We regret to inform you of the petirah of Rabbi Dr. Harvey Schwartz, who was niftar Tuesday evening at home in Yerushalayim.

Dr. Schwartz He was a longtime member of the Woodmere community, where he served as baal koreh for many years before moving to Eretz Yisroel.

He was a close confidante of HaRav Moshe Feinstein zt”l, and was a legendary advocate for the Jewish community, and was notably the driving force behind Jewish schoolchildren having busing available to them.

A close friend of United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer, Dr. Schwartz was the president of the Leo Berger Fund in conjunction with United Hatzalah.

Using his position as a prominent lawyer in the New York area for many years, he helped get the shatnez center in Williamsburg licensed as a not-for-profit organization so they wouldn’t get charged tax.

He also assisted with the protection of Har Hazeisim as the Co-Chairman of the International Committee of Har Hazeisim.

