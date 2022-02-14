US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi To Visit Israel This Week

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be traveling to Israel this week for a visit along with seven House Democrats.

The group will be arriving in Israel on Wednesday. Later on Wednesday, an official greeting ceremony will be held for Pelosi at the Knesset. She will then observe Israeli lawmakers in action during a plenary session.

Pelosi was last in Israel in 2018 when she headed a delegation of Democrat representatives on a trip ahead of the Jewish state’s 70th Independence Day.

During Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to Washington in October 2021, Pelosi told him that “for many of us, support of Israel is in our DNA,” explaining that during his time in Congress, her father, Rep. Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. of Maryland, pushed former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to support the establishment of Israel.

