HUGE: Israel to Permit Entry of Unvaccinated Children Beginning March 1st [VIDEO]

Beginning March 1st, all children up to the age of 12 years old will be allowed to enter Israel even if they are not vaccinated, so long as their parents/guardians are.

This will allow families to enter Israel for Pesach unencumbered by previous restrictions on child entry into the country due to their unvaccinated status.

The announcement was made Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz of Eretz Hakodesh.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)