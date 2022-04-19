VP Harris Serves Wine Made in West Bank During Passover Seder

Vice President Kamala Harris made a profound yet unintended statement during her Passover Seder with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, by serving wine produced in the West Bank in Israel.

A bottle at the vice president’s residence had a label from the Psagot Winery, which made international headlines when it named one of its wines after then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he declared that West Bank settlements don’t violate international law.

James Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute, slammed Harris for serving the wine, saying that “Psagot’s vineyards are on stolen Palestinian land. It’s not cool.”

Thus began a swift damage control effort from the vice president’s office, with a Harris communications adviser writing that “the wine served at the Seder was in no way intended to be an expression of policy.”

In practice, Harris has not been much of a friend to Israel as vice president. Last year, she listened to a student at Geoge Mason University who accused Israel of committing “ethnic genocide” against Palestinians.

She responded to the student by saying: “Your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed. And it must be heard.”

