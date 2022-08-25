DEVELOPING: Police Searching for Missing Autistic Jewish 15-Year-Old In Beachwood Ohio

The Beachwood, Ohio police department and dozens of volunteers are searching for Gavi Mikhli, a frum high-functioning autistic 15-year-old who went missing in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gavi is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and was last seen at his family’s home in Beachwood wearing ripped jeans, a yellow shirt, Converse shoes, and a backpack.

Beachwood Police are working with the Valley Enforcement Group, the UAS TEAM, the Missing Persons Unit and the Urban Search and Rescue Team.

Anyone with information on Gavi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.

PLEASE SAY TEHILLIM FOR GAVRIEL DAVID ELIMELECH BEN MICHAL LIBA

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)