MAILBAG: What’s Next, Ads Featuring Auschwitz?

Besides for being an avid reader of YWN, I am a subscriber of the Hamodia newspaper. Every week, I pick up the paper on my Thursday night grocery store run, and generally read it over the weekend.

This week, I can’t buy the Hamodia. I just can’t.

You see, a friend sent me a photo of one of the ads in this week’s edition – an ad that is so shocking, brazen and appalling that I am left with troubling questions as to the leadership of the organization that thought this was a good idea.

The ad shows a photo from 9/11/2001, specifically the moment United Airlines Flight 175 was flown into the south tower and exploded in a massive fireball. The ad’s text says, “So many neshamos are in danger of being burned this September” with smaller letters below it saying, “if they enter public school.”

Who thought running such an ad was a good idea? Who thought that comparing that moment of overwhelming terror and pain for tens of thousands of people and crushing heartbreak for so many affected families – including readers of the Hamodia – to a child going to public school actually makes sense?

I’m curious as to what ideas they have marinating for next year’s ad. Perhaps a photo of Auschwitz and text saying “so many neshamos are about to be gassed”? Or maybe graphic photos from a school shooting with the caption, “so many neshamos are in danger of winding up like these kids – dead!”

I understand that advertisements are often intended to be provocative. In this case, that was obviously the point. But you can be provocative while also using seichel – common sense. If you can’t, you have no business putting ads anywhere.

Menachem T.,

Brooklyn, NY

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)