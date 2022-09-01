MAILBAG: What’s Next, Ads Featuring Auschwitz?

Besides for being an avid reader of YWN, I am a subscriber of the Hamodia newspaper. Every week, I pick up the paper on my Thursday night grocery store run, and generally read it over the weekend.
This week, I can’t buy the Hamodia. I just can’t.
You see, a friend sent me a photo of one of the ads in this week’s edition – an ad that is so shocking, brazen and appalling that I am left with troubling questions as to the leadership of the organization that thought this was a good idea.
The ad shows a photo from 9/11/2001, specifically the moment United Airlines Flight 175 was flown into the south tower and exploded in a massive fireball. The ad’s text says, “So many neshamos are in danger of being burned this September” with smaller letters below it saying, “if they enter public school.”
Who thought running such an ad was a good idea? Who thought that comparing that moment of overwhelming terror and pain for tens of thousands of people and crushing heartbreak for so many affected families – including readers of the Hamodia – to a child going to public school actually makes sense?
I’m curious as to what ideas they have marinating for next year’s ad. Perhaps a photo of Auschwitz and text saying “so many neshamos are about to be gassed”? Or maybe graphic photos from a school shooting with the caption, “so many neshamos are in danger of winding up like these kids – dead!”
I understand that advertisements are often intended to be provocative. In this case, that was obviously the point. But you can be provocative while also using seichel – common sense. If you can’t, you have no business putting ads anywhere.
Menachem T.,
Brooklyn, NY
I am an objective adult and I read your letter twice , I’m not sure which piece is really bothering you, is it the comparison of a yid in ps to getting burned or is it the jarring image..the message is one most readers would agree with , maybe too harsh let’s see what others say
This is image should not be used, however worthy the cause may be….
Agreed 100%.
It definitely crosses a few red lines…
This ad has definitely crossed a red line. Going to public school nowadays is indeed spiritual suicide, but this is a disgusting way to portray it. Jewish organizations constantly condemn when someone uses a sick comparison that we consider antisemitic, so we should know better.
On first site – you’re right. But on a second, more deeper look, there’s a urgent message to convey with no nice way to get the full point across…
I’d like to see the writer come up with an alternative, more “seichel’dik” ad that will bring home the same urgency.
And BTW – I’ll take this ad anytime over all those phony ads that convey a false message, as if the only way to celebrate Yom Tov properly is with a certain brand etc. , or like: “Why is this night different than all other nights? – because we have this — wine” or whatever… But this here is an ad with a totally true message.
It seems that a picture of a concentration camp would be quite reasonable in a non-commercial advertisement in many contexts, particularly if the “product” being pushed is to oppose assimilation by comparing it to being genocided (which from a Jewish perspective is a quite reasonable comparison).
And BTW – I see in the picture that the writer has no problem supporting the fakers at the NYT… – unless he has to for Parnassah etc. – but beware of the effect!
I agree 100% with what Meir G said