THREE WEEKS LEFT! $5,000 CASH!! THE BIGGEST STATUS GIVEAWAY EVER – NO RULES!!





You’ve seen all the status giveaways, but you haven’t seen one like this – until now. For the next month, Lakewood Alerts will be entering every single phone number signed up for its status to win an unprecedented $5,000!

The best part? There’s no catch. You don’t have to post a flyer on your own status, you don’t need to show evidence of you urging your grandmother to join too. All you need to do is sign up yourself. That’s it.

Want to give yourself a shot at winning a sweet $5,000? All you have to do is click here, press send, and save Lakewood Alerts in your contacts. Pretty simple, right?

And if you’re already subscribed to the status, you’re already in the raffle. No need to do anything!