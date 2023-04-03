Israel: Iran Was Behind Drone Incursion From Syria





Iran appears to have been behind the launch of a drone that was shot down over Israeli airspace this week, the Israeli military said Monday.

The army announced its conclusions on Monday, a day after air force helicopters and fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the drone when it entered Israeli territory from Syria. There were no casualties in the incident, but it added to the already heightened tensions between the two arch-enemies.

The interception happened shortly after Iranian state media reported that an Iranian adviser who was wounded in an Israeli airstrike in Syria over the weekend had died of his wounds. That made him the second Iranian adviser allegedly killed by Israel in recent days.

Last week, Greece announced the arrest of two Pakistani operatives it said were planning an attack on a Jewish center in Athens. Israel has said Iran was behind the plot.

The Israeli military said Monday an initial inquiry determined the intercepted drone was Iranian. It said debris was still being collected and analyzed.

Since the start of Syria’s conflict in March 2011, Iran has been a main supporter of President Bashar Assad’s government and has sent advisers and other assistance to the Syrian leader.

Throughout the Syrian war, Israel has carried out scores of airstrikes in the neighboring country.

Most of these strikes have been aimed at Iranian targets or suspected arms shipments to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups.

Israel rarely acknowledges individual strikes, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledge recent unspecified activity in an address to soldiers at an Israeli air force base on Monday.

“I know the important work you are doing and while it is always important, it is especially so at this time,” he said. “You know very well that in recent days we have been active beyond our borders against regimes that support terrorism and are plotting to destroy us.”

(AP)