After Threats Of Dismissal, El Al Pilot Apologizes, Is Summoned For Hearing





El Al pilot Doron Ginzburg, who used the public address system on a Tuesday flight to make a political statement to the passengers, apologized to the passengers prior to landing, after it was made clear to him that El Al intended to suspend or fire him.

However, he will still be summoned for a hearing by El Al senior officials.

“As the son of Buchenwald death camp survivor Muti Ginzburg, I am aware of the importance of Holocaust Remembrance Day and heroism,” Ginzburg said at the end of the flight. “On this day we all unite with the memory of the Holocaust and the victims. I would like to make it clear that I had no intention of hurting any passenger with the things I said and I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart to those who were hurt by my words. Thank you for your attention.”

Right before taking off from Tel Aviv, Ginsburg said over the public address system: “I want to mention Holocaust Day because things like this can only happen in a dictatorship and the State of Israel is fighting for its democracy these days.”

