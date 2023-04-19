After Threats Of Dismissal, El Al Pilot Apologizes, Is Summoned For Hearing

El Al pilot Doron Ginzburg, who used the public address system on a Tuesday flight to make a political statement to the passengers, apologized to the passengers prior to landing, after it was made clear to him that El Al intended to suspend or fire him.
However, he will still be summoned for a hearing by El Al senior officials.
“As the son of Buchenwald death camp survivor Muti Ginzburg, I am aware of the importance of Holocaust Remembrance Day and heroism,” Ginzburg said at the end of the flight. “On this day we all unite with the memory of the Holocaust and the victims. I would like to make it clear that I had no intention of hurting any passenger with the things I said and I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart to those who were hurt by my words. Thank you for your attention.”
Right before taking off from Tel Aviv, Ginsburg said over the public address system: “I want to mention Holocaust Day because things like this can only happen in a dictatorship and the State of Israel is fighting for its democracy these days.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Hey El Al “seniors” what Doron Ginsburg did was nothing short but heroic. He honored Israel and the entiere klal of Israel! Try to learn from him instead. French people are proud to hear a mensh such as Doron Ginsburg making such a powerful statement in public, it’s called true democracy and it can only be achieved with this kind of courage!
If only they were more people like him.
@Zetruth if only more people were as misguided as this fool? No thanks.
What about the ELAL pilot who promised the chareidy passengers to return to the terminal shortly before Shabbos and instead took off on a nine hour flight from US and then besmirched them in the press saying they were at fault for the delay when that was a blant lie – has he ever been fired or suspended?!
@Zetruth – I think you didn’t pay enough attention to the article. It says that El Al has a policy that employees have to stay out of politics.
Perhaps you are not aware, but in all corporations there are “Policies and Procedures” that every employee has to read and sign declaring his/her acceptance to follow. Violations is grounds for termination. El Al now has to determine what actions to take to insure that other employees will not learn from his actions. I would at the very least dock him a months salary. An apology is not enough.
More brave like this mensh, yea thanks!