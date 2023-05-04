SHEER JEW HATRED: UN “Experts” Call For “Accountability” Over Terrorist’s Death, But Not For Terrorists





The United Nations is not bastion of Jew-loving. Far from it, in fact. And while the UN is constantly trying to make issues for Israel, sometimes its actions are so deranged that they deserve some sort of medal. And if there were medals, a UN team’s comments Wednesday would be deserving of one.

After Khader Adnan, a Palestinian terrorist who called for Arabs to commit acts of violence against Jews, was arrested and subsequently died due to a voluntary hunger strike he chose to go on, the UN’s “Special Procedures” called for “accountability” over his death.

“UN experts demand accountability for death of Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan & condemn Israel’s mass arbitrary detention of Palestinians as ‘cruel’ + ‘inhumane’. How many more lives must be lost before an inch of justice can be delivered?” the group wrote on Twitter.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of two women walking past graffiti art of the terrorist refusing to eat food from Israeli prison guards.

Did these UN stooges post anything later on about the indiscriminate firing of rockets at civilians in Israel? No. Did they at least call for accountability for the terrorists and their leaders who have killed some three dozen Israelis this year alone? No. Did they demand that terrorists at the very least keep their fighting isolated to the Israeli military, rather than civilians? Of course not.

You see, Jewish blood is cheap. In their twisted minds, the death of a terrorist, an animal who made the decision to kill himself, a pile of dung whose calls for death to Jews incited countless Palestinians, is all that matters. For that, there must be accountability.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)