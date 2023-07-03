Israel Informed The US About Jenin Operation Last Week





Israel informed the Biden administration a week ago that it was carrying out a limited operation in Jenin to attack terror nests, Yisrael Hayom reported on Monday.

Israel promised that it would do everything it can to avoid harming innocent civilians.

Due to the heads up, the US hasn’t responded yet to the operation.

The report added that due to the operation’s limited scope, Netanyahu and senior defense officials were able to approve the operation without the approval of the political-security cabinet.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)