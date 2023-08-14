MITZVAH GORERES MITZVAH: Border Patrol Agent Dons Tefillin Thanks To Inspired Chabad Shliach

A Chabad shliach heading to Crown Heights from his post in Alma Ata, Kazakhstan, made a tremendous Kiddush Hashem and enriched another Yid with a Mitzvah as he made his way through airport security.
Zalman Fellig says he was coming to the U.S. for Chof Av, and as he landed in New York, his wife noticed that name on the border patrol agent’s badge was Jewish. She suggested that her husband lay Tefillin on him.
“Initially, after a long trip, I thought, ‘Let’s just get the luggage,’ but then I remembered the story of my good friend Mushi Fogelman. He stepped out of his comfort zone and convinced a pilot to put on Tefillin in front of the whole flight,” Rabbi Fellig says. “So, I asked the agent if he would be willing, but he said it would be impossible since he was the only one there.”
“My wife drew inspiration from Mushi Fogelman’s narrative and said, ‘It’s my birthday, and I am going to the Rebbe ZT”L. I need something good to bring The Rebbe.’ The most amazing thing happened – he said, ‘OK, let’s do it.”‘
The agent then stopped the line and asked everyone to wait a few minutes as he donned Tefillin with the help of the Chabad shluchim who were determined to help him connect with Yiddishkeit – even if only for a moment.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Big Kiddush Lubavitch, more PR for the Rebbeh MH”M.
Kiddush Lubavitch, but Chillul Hashem.
Who says that a worker may take time from work to do such a thing on duty, especially when he is the only one there, and people are waiting on line for him, after long flights? If he does it afterward that is another matter of course.
Furthermore, if you look at the second video clip, you will see that the Lubavitcher is putting tefillin upon him when he is bareheaded, and having say the first bracha, lehaniach, with shem Hashem, begilui rosh, head uncovered.
Main thing is that it was a big PR event, that is the main thing for the Chabad Lubavitch faith.
Kol hakavod!
This is not something I or my husband would even be able to do.
Maybe because we don’t have the self-pride and security, so we would be shy and embarrassed.
Or maybe because it isn’t that nogeya b’nefesh to us the arvus to make sure another yid puts on tefillin.
Or maybe because kiruv rechokim isn’t our inyan.
But kol hakavod to those who do.
And soon we will hear from the usual commentators whose mouths begin to drool foam whenever they see the word “Chabad”, and they howl at the moon, with virle hatred as good as any other respectable sonei yisroel.
What will these Jewish antisemites howl:
Look, they caused a chilul hashem.
They caused giyim to resent us – “איבה”.
The guy’s tefillin aren’t in the perfect position.
He didn’t wash negel vasser.
It was in the presence of immodestly dressed women.
The arm has tattoos on it!
And all kinds of other kvetching and complaining, because finding fault in jews is a typical sport of those who hate jews.
Lemayseh
Lemayseh if you have nothing positive to add to the conversation Its would be prudent to keep your comments to yourself.