MITZVAH GORERES MITZVAH: Border Patrol Agent Dons Tefillin Thanks To Inspired Chabad Shliach





A Chabad shliach heading to Crown Heights from his post in Alma Ata, Kazakhstan, made a tremendous Kiddush Hashem and enriched another Yid with a Mitzvah as he made his way through airport security.

Zalman Fellig says he was coming to the U.S. for Chof Av, and as he landed in New York, his wife noticed that name on the border patrol agent’s badge was Jewish. She suggested that her husband lay Tefillin on him.

“Initially, after a long trip, I thought, ‘Let’s just get the luggage,’ but then I remembered the story of my good friend Mushi Fogelman. He stepped out of his comfort zone and convinced a pilot to put on Tefillin in front of the whole flight,” Rabbi Fellig says. “So, I asked the agent if he would be willing, but he said it would be impossible since he was the only one there.”

“My wife drew inspiration from Mushi Fogelman’s narrative and said, ‘It’s my birthday, and I am going to the Rebbe ZT”L. I need something good to bring The Rebbe.’ The most amazing thing happened – he said, ‘OK, let’s do it.”‘

The agent then stopped the line and asked everyone to wait a few minutes as he donned Tefillin with the help of the Chabad shluchim who were determined to help him connect with Yiddishkeit – even if only for a moment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)