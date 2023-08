Please be mispalel for Rav Shimon Alster shlit”a, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva of Cliffwood, who is currently hospitalized and undergoing testing after feeling unwell.

Rav Shimon is a world-renowned mechanech and rosh yeshiva, who has taught thousands of bochurim for nearly half a century.

Please daven for Yisroel Shimon ben Gittel.