END TO RIOTS & BALLOON TERROR? Israel Reopens Gaza Crossing





Despite the recent violent riots by Gazan terrorists, including attempts to shoot Israeli soldiers, and the launching of terror balloons over the Gazan border, Israel reopened the Erez crossing on Thursday, allowing around 17,000 Gazan laborers to enter Israel.

Israel has struck the Gaza Strip a number of times over the past week in response to the provocations and closed the Erez crossing. But on Wednesday evening, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) made a decision to reopen the crossing, subject to security evaluations, despite the fact that violent riots, including live fire, took place hours earlier.

According to a Maariv report, the “Rebellious Youth” group that has been organizing the riots and terror balloons, announced on Thursday that it is halting its activities until further notice.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)