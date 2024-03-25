Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Man Shouting “Kill The Jews!” Storms Teaneck Shul On Purim Night [VIDEOS]


In a disturbing incident on Purim night, Heichal HaTorah in Teaneck, New Jersey, became the scene of a hate-motivated intrusion.

According to witnesses, an African American individual gained access to the venue through a side door and proceeded to the stage. Once in the spotlight, the intruder began yelling “Kill All the Jews,” a statement that sent waves of shock and fear through the attendees.

Security personnel escorted the man off the stage and attempted to have him leave, which resulted in a scuffle ensuing and the intruder being tackled by security.

Police were summoned, and the violent antisemite was arrested – only to be released from custody later that evening, according to reports.

