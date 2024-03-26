HORROR IN BALTIMORE: Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Hit By Cargo Ship [SEE THE VIDEO]

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a large boat collided with it early Tuesday morning, and multiple vehicles fell into the Patapsco River. Authorities were trying to rescue numerous people.

Per police scanner radios, rescue operation believes some 20 people were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

The cargo ship has a breach in the hull and is listing to its side with a smell of diesel fuel reported.

“We are in the midst of managing a mass casualty multi agency incident here,” Kevin Cartwright, director of communications of the Baltimore City Fire Department, told CNN.

“Unfortunately, we understand that there are up to 20 individuals who may be in the Patapsco river as well as multiple vehicles.”

The bridge extends over the Patapsco River and serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbor. It is an essential link of Interstate-695, or the Baltimore Beltway.

Cartwright said agencies received 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. reporting a vessel traveling outbound from Baltimore that had struck a column on the bridge, causing it to collapse. Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” Cartwright said. He said it’s too early to know how many people were affected but called the collapse a “developing mass casualty event.”

Cartwright said it appears there are “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge,” creating unsafe and unstable conditions, and that emergency responders are operating cautiously as a result.

“This is a dire emergency,” he said.

“This is a very significant crash and raises many quesitons,” CNN correspondent Gabe Cohen said.

“This is a very important bridge. This is along 695 and the videos that are emerging are surreal — to see this container ship collide with the bridge and very quickly that bridge crumbles into several pieces down into the water,” he said.

“[It] is not just around the Baltimore area, but for those who travel between Washington and New York, it is highly trafficked,” he said. “I’ve taken that bridge dozens of times across the mid-Atlantic northeast region as you’re trying to cross between cities.”

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977.

