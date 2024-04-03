Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRUMP TRAIN: Trump Leads Biden In 6 Swing States – With Our Without RFK Jr.


A new Wall Street Journal poll reveals that Donald Trump holds leads over Joe Biden in six key swing states, both in head-to-head matchups and with third-party candidates included.

Trump leads Biden in Arizona (47%-42%), Georgia (44%-43%), Michigan (48%-45%), North Carolina (49%-43%), Nevada (48%-44%), and Pennsylvania (47%-44%). The two are tied in Wisconsin at 46%.

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other third-party candidates added, Trump maintains leads in Arizona (39%-34%), Georgia (38%-35%), Michigan (39%-37%), North Carolina (42%-34%), Nevada (37%-33%), and Pennsylvania (41%-38%). However, he trails Biden in Wisconsin by 3 points (41%-38%).

These findings suggest Trump may have an advantage in crucial swing states – and the inclusion of third-party candidates wouldn’t change the outcome.

