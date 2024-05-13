HEADING TO VICTORY: Trump Leading Biden In 5 Crucial Swing States, Multiple New Polls Show

A new set of polls conducted by The New York Times, Siena College, and The Philadelphia Inquirer has found that Donald Trump is leading President Biden in five crucial battleground states. The surveys, which polled registered voters in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, found that Trump was ahead in all five states except Wisconsin, where Biden held a narrow lead.

The polls suggest that a desire for change and discontent over the economy and the war in Gaza among young, Black, and Hispanic voters are threatening to unravel Biden’s Democratic coalition. While Biden won all six states in 2020, victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin would likely be enough for him to win re-election.

The polls also found that a majority of voters (70%) believe that the country’s political and economic systems need major changes or to be torn down entirely. Only 13% of Biden’s supporters believe that he would bring major changes in his second term, while many of those who dislike Trump grudgingly acknowledge that he would shake up the status quo.

The polls suggest that Trump’s strength among young and nonwhite voters has temporarily upended the electoral map, with Trump surging to a significant lead in the relatively diverse Sun Belt states. However, Biden remains within striking distance, maintaining most of his support among older and white voters.

The economy and the cost of living remain the most important issues for one-quarter of voters, and a significant drag on Biden’s prospects. More than half of voters still believe that the economy is “poor,” despite cooling inflation and significant stock market gains.

The polls also found that abortion looms as one of Trump’s biggest vulnerabilities, with 64% of voters in battleground states saying that abortion should be always or mostly legal. However, Biden’s support among disaffected and disillusioned voters who desire fundamental changes to American society is a bigger challenge for him.

