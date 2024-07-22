Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Chevra Hatzalah Celebrate Three Brand New Ambulances

Today, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein joined with the administration and coordinators of Chevra Hatzalah at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the allocation of funding for three brand new ambulances which will service three separate neighborhoods.

The state-of-the-art new emergency vehicles will service the neighborhoods of Boro Park, Flatbush and the Catskills region. Each of them will be outfitted with the proper equipment needed for the areas they will be servicing.

These new ambulances are great news, not just for Hatzalah but for the community at large, giving the organization even more opportunities to perform their lifesaving mission.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Assemblyman Eichenstein paid tribute to Hatzalah and its wonderful work. “At today’s ribbon-cutting, we not only celebrate three new ambulances, but we also celebrate the Hatzalah organization, with its hundreds of volunteer members who are dedicated to saving lives and preserving lives selflessly in every community.” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein “They are truly heroes and it’s an honor to be doing my small part to assist them in their holy work.”

Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, CEO of Hatzalah, thanked the Assemblyman for facilitating the funding for the ambulances. “We are grateful for Assemblyman Eichenstein’s dedication to saving lives in and around his district,” said Rabbi Kalish. “He is proactively there for Hatzalah 24/7, both in Albany and in his home district. Today’s event represents just a small portion of what the Assemblyman does for Hatzalah on behalf of his constituents.”

Life is precious and Hatzalah has been saving countless lives since its inception decades ago. As communities grow, Hatzalah is determined to grow as well to accommodate the demand. These new ambulances allocated by Assemblyman Eichenstein will ensure that Hatzalah will be well-equipped with the proper number of emergency vehicles to continue their selfless and heroic mission.