HY”D: Kibbutz Nir Oz Announces The Recovery Of Hostage Maya Goren’s Body From Gaza


Kibbutz Nir Oz informed its residents on Wednesday night that the IDF has recovered the body of Maya Goren hy”d, who was abducted into Gaza by Hamas terrorists on October 7. The IDF had previously confirmed in December that Goren was no longer alive, but it wasn’t clear whether she was killed in captivity or murdered on October 7 and her body brought to Gaza.

Goren, a 56-year-old kindergarten teacher, had arrived early at her kindergarten to prepare for the next day when the terrorists struck. Her husband, Avner, was killed in their home during the attack.

The couple has four children, aged 18, 21, 23, and 25. Two of their children were not present on the kibbutz at the time, while the other two live in a separate area that the terrorists did not reach.

Maya’s phone had been tracked to Gaza, leaving her family with little information about her whereabouts or condition. Initially, the family believed Avner had also been kidnapped, but his body was later found, and he was laid to rest in Nir Oz.

Multiple sources report that there are additional bodies of hostages – as many as 5 – that have been recovered and brought back to Israel from the same IDF operation that recovered Maya’s body. According to YWN sources, Hamas terrorists arrested in recent weeks provided Israeli intelligence with information that led them to relaunch an operation in Khan Younis, which resulted now in the recovery of the bodies.

