Chabad Lubavitch Providing Food, Minyanim To Jewish Attendees At The DNC In Chicago [PHOTOS]

With the Democratic National Convention ongoing in Chicago, Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois is rolling out the red carpet for Jewish visitors. The Chabad Jewish Center of South Loop, led by Rabbi Mordechai and Mushky Gershon, has set up a vibrant “Chabad Hub” near the McCormick Place Convention Center, offering a range of amenities and services.

Daily minyanim, kosher breakfast and meal options, and a welcoming space for connection and community are just a few of the highlights. And, at Booth #213 within the Convention itself, Chabad is sharing Jewish resources, promoting the Sheva Mitzvos Bnei Noach, and encouraging acts of kindness through customized ARK charity boxes.

“The ARK encourages daily acts of giving, turning each of us into giving people and changing the world,” said Rabbi Meir Moscowitz, Regional Director of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois, which partnered in sponsoring the initiative. “As elected officials and guests from around the world gather in Chicago, we look forward to inspiring a heightened sense of moral and purposeful living.”

Visit JewishattheDNC.com for more information on the Chabad Hub and services for Jewish DNC attendees.

