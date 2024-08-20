Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Chabad Lubavitch Providing Food, Minyanim To Jewish Attendees At The DNC In Chicago [PHOTOS]


With the Democratic National Convention ongoing in Chicago, Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois is rolling out the red carpet for Jewish visitors. The Chabad Jewish Center of South Loop, led by Rabbi Mordechai and Mushky Gershon, has set up a vibrant “Chabad Hub” near the McCormick Place Convention Center, offering a range of amenities and services.

Daily minyanim, kosher breakfast and meal options, and a welcoming space for connection and community are just a few of the highlights. And, at Booth #213 within the Convention itself, Chabad is sharing Jewish resources, promoting the Sheva Mitzvos Bnei Noach, and encouraging acts of kindness through customized ARK charity boxes.

“The ARK encourages daily acts of giving, turning each of us into giving people and changing the world,” said Rabbi Meir Moscowitz, Regional Director of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois, which partnered in sponsoring the initiative. “As elected officials and guests from around the world gather in Chicago, we look forward to inspiring a heightened sense of moral and purposeful living.”

Visit JewishattheDNC.com for more information on the Chabad Hub and services for Jewish DNC attendees.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HATERS: Masked Anti-Israel Protesters Crash Agudah Antisemitism Event At DNC

FLASHING RED: House Intel Committee Chairman Says Iran Could Be Nuclear State By End Of The Year

SHAMEFUL: Joe Biden Tells DNC That Pro-Hamas Protestors Outside Convention “Have A Point” [VIDEO]

Josh Shapiro Denies Antisemitism Played Role In VP Snub, Slams Trump For “Using Jews To Divide Americans”

Erdan Tells It Like It Is: “The UN Building Should Be Wiped Off The Earth”

DNC Hosts “Palestinian Human Rights” Panel After Harris Meets Mayor Who Accuses Israel Of Genocide

After 7 Years: Brothers Who Escaped Lev Tahor Try To Visit Their Mother, Are Cruelly Driven Away

NEW DETAILS: Bodies Of 6 Hostages Were Found Hidden Behind False Tunnel Wall

CATSKILLS: Two Missing Hikers Found By Chaveirim of Rockland After All-Night Search On Slide Mountain

Report: Hamas Leader Sinwar Thinks Negotiations With Israel A “Bluff,” Wants To Expand Conflict

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network