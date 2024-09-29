Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BD”E: Petirah Of HaRav Moshe Rubinstein ZT”L, Founder Of Monsey’s First-Ever Kollel


YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of HaRav Moshe Rubinstein zt”l, the rosh kollel of Kollel Zichron Shneur in Monsey. Rav Moshe, a talmid of Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l in Lakewood, was widely known for his personally allegiance to the cause of limud hatorah, and held an incredible affinity for lomdim throughout his life.

He is credited with founding the “Brisker Kollel” in Monsey – the first-ever kollel in the town that is now flourishing with numerous kollelim.

The levaya will take place today, Sunday, at 12:00 PM, at the Kollel located at 150 Remsen Road, Monsey.

The family will be sitting shiva at 1 Overhill Road.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



