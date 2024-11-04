TRAGIC NEWS: Iranian Jew Executed By Iranian Court

Iranian Jew Arvin Netanel Ghahremani HY’D, 20, was executed by the Islamic Republic on Monday. Klal Yisroel around the world had been Davening for him.

The court system in Kermansha Iran, had granted a temporary reprieve to the wrongly accused Jewish man, postponing his execution by approximately six months.

Rabbi Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association, had worked tirelessly on the case, as did many other Askanim around the globe. Sadly, the Supreme Court in Iran executed him despite all efforts.

Avrin was exercising at a gym in the city of Kermanshah, located 326 miles (525 kilometers) from Tehran in the western part of Iran. when he was ambushed by seven men, including a 40-year-old man who owed him money.

The purported victim, Amir Shokri, pulled out a large knife and stabbed Ghahremani. Arvin fought back in self-defense and fatally stabbed him.

Ghahremani was convicted of being an “accomplice to the intentional murder of a Muslim” and for “intentionally inflicting nonfatal injuries.”

Dr. Homayoun Sameyah, the Jewish MP in Iran’s Parliament, has tried to intervene by asking multiple lawmakers to mediate with Shokri’s family, even offered to build a mosque in his name. All his efforts were unsuccessful.

Until the last moment, efforts continued via international organizations to prevent the execution. Various parties appealed to several countries to intervene, including Russia and Germany. Additionally, lawyers and officials in Iranian Jewish communities in the US made efforts to try to influence the family of the victim to commute the death sentence and accept financial compensation.

Sadly, he was executed on Monday.