WATCH LIVE 4 PM ET: Kamala Harris To Publicly Concede 2024 Presidential Election To Donald Trump


Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory, a senior Harris aide said. The aide said Harris discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power with Trump ahead of her planned concession speech Wednesday afternoon.

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a concession speech Wednesday at 4 p.m., her office announced.

Harris will speak at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, where her supporters watched returns Tuesday night before being sent home after midnight as President-elect Donald Trump pulled ahead in battleground state results.



