Starbucks Terminates Its Expanded Kosher Information Program With STAR-K

The STAR-K announced that Starbucks has decided to end its expanded kosher information program. Effective immediately, STAR-K will only recommend a limited number of Starbucks beverages and can no longer verify the kosher status of many flavored items and additives that were previously included in its listings.

In a statement, STAR-K explained that Starbucks locations generally serve hot treif meat and cheese, raising concerns about cross-contamination during beverage preparation. Due to these concerns, STAR-K’s Rabbinic Administrator, Rav Moshe Heinemann shlit”a, has recommended since 2011 that kosher consumers avoid purchasing drinks prepared with equipment that may have been washed with non-kosher utensils.

STAR-K noted that certain drinks, which do not come into contact with questionable equipment, remain acceptable at any Starbucks store.

The STAR-K also provided guidance for kosher-observant travelers. When traveling—defined as being away from home without a viable kosher-certified coffee option—kulos apply for beverages deemed acceptable by STAR-K. These leniencies are based on halachic rulings, including those of the Noda B’Yehuda, and do not require one to be actively driving to qualify as a traveler.

STAR-K reiterated that consumers should exercise caution and avoid syrups, sauces, toppings, powders, soy or almond milk, or other items unless they can confirm these products bear a reliable kosher certification.