Starbucks Terminates Its Expanded Kosher Information Program With STAR-K


The STAR-K announced that Starbucks has decided to end its expanded kosher information program. Effective immediately, STAR-K will only recommend a limited number of Starbucks beverages and can no longer verify the kosher status of many flavored items and additives that were previously included in its listings.

In a statement, STAR-K explained that Starbucks locations generally serve hot treif meat and cheese, raising concerns about cross-contamination during beverage preparation. Due to these concerns, STAR-K’s Rabbinic Administrator, Rav Moshe Heinemann shlit”a, has recommended since 2011 that kosher consumers avoid purchasing drinks prepared with equipment that may have been washed with non-kosher utensils.

STAR-K noted that certain drinks, which do not come into contact with questionable equipment, remain acceptable at any Starbucks store.

The STAR-K also provided guidance for kosher-observant travelers. When traveling—defined as being away from home without a viable kosher-certified coffee option—kulos apply for beverages deemed acceptable by STAR-K. These leniencies are based on halachic rulings, including those of the Noda B’Yehuda, and do not require one to be actively driving to qualify as a traveler.

STAR-K reiterated that consumers should exercise caution and avoid syrups, sauces, toppings, powders, soy or almond milk, or other items unless they can confirm these products bear a reliable kosher certification.

 



  1. It became too expensive to keep up the Rabinical Supervision. It creates an opportunity for a cheaper vendor to enter the field.

  2. It’s surprising it took this long for Star-K to make this change. Starbucks has had this treif meat problem for a few years already.

  5. Moderator, it would probably be very helpful if you reposted the KashrusAwareness.com videos pertaining to Starbucks as well as purchasing coffees etc from other location.

  6. Contrast Starbucks’ new approach here to the Dunkin dedicated approach to Kashrus as presented by Rabbi Fishbane in a podcast by Rabbi Hissiger.
    Perhaps Starbucks no longer wants our business. Dunkin, here I come.

