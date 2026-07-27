LIVE BLOG: Real-Time Updates From the US, Israel & Around the World

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TURKEY F-35S: Trump Defends Potential Sale, Says “Israel Wouldn’t Survive Without Us”
TRUMP: “Israel Wouldn’t Survive Without Us”
President Trump defended the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey despite Prime Minister Netanyahu’s opposition, saying, “Nobody tells me what we should be selling.”
“Turkey has been a great ally — for me,” Trump said, before adding, “You know who wouldn’t survive without us? Israel.” He also noted that Turkey is “not a big fan of Israel” or Netanyahu.
RUSSIA ALLEGATIONS: Trump Says He’ll Ask Putin About Claim Moscow Gave Iran Satellite Intelligence
Q: Zelensky says Russia is giving Iran satellite imagery of US bases in the Gulf to help them target. What can you do about that?
TRUMP: We’ll find out if that’s true. I’ll ask Putin about it…
WEAPONS STOCKPILES: Trump Says U.S. Needs More Advanced Munitions, Blames Biden For Depleted Supplies
REPORTER: Are you concerned about the weapons stockpiles?
TRUMP: For some of the more sophisticated stuff, we’d certainly like to have more. Biden gave a lot of it away.
IRAN TALKS: Trump Says He And Netanyahu Have “A Little Difference” But Are “Pretty Close”
Q: Are you and Netanyahu on the same page on Iran?
TRUMP: We have a little difference, but pretty close.
TRUMP WARNS IRAN: “Very Powerful Military Action” If Talks Fail
President Trump told News 12 that the U.S. is holding “very deep talks” with Iran, but warned that Washington will return to “very powerful military action” if diplomacy fails.
Trump said he paused the strikes after mediators urged him to give negotiations another chance. Asked how much time he would allow, he replied: “Not much time. Either it moves quickly, or it will not happen at all.”
NYC POLITICS: Bill de Blasio Backs Mamdani’s Remarks Calling Netanyahu A War Criminal
In a shock to absolutely no one, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he agrees with Mayor Zohran Mamdani that Prime Minister Netanyahu is a war criminal.
NYC MAYOR: Mamdani Defends Criticism Of Netanyahu, Calls Remarks “Objective Facts”
Netanyahu continues to live rent-free in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s head.
Mamdani defended his criticism of the Israeli prime minister, claiming his comments were “objective facts” rather than personal assessments.
“When I make criticisms of Prime Minister Netanyahu, they are criticisms of Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Mamdani said, adding that New Yorkers must know their place in the city “is not conditional on how they feel about the mayor.”
9/11 RESPONSE: Mamdani Says He Will “Proudly Honor” Families, Survivors And First Responders At Memorial Services
Mamdani on people who don’t want him at 9/11 memorial services: I will proudly honor the families, the survivors, the first responders forever impacted by that horrific terror attack by standing alongside them…
CRIMEA STRIKE: Ukraine Says It Destroyed Russian S-400 Launcher And Radar In Overnight Attack
Ukraine’s military intelligence said it destroyed a launcher and a 96L6 radar belonging to a Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea overnight between July 25 and 26.
IRAN WAR: Rep. Jack Bergman Says Conflict Dates Back “Thousands Of Years”
Q: Where do you think things stand in terms of the war with Iran?
Rep. Jack Bergman: Boy, that’s a multi-thousand year old question…
ELIMINATED: IDF Kills Hamas Internal Security Chief In Central Gaza
The IDF and Shin Bet on Sunday eliminated Wael Musa Khaled Ladawi, the head of Hamas’ Internal Security apparatus in central Gaza, in a strike in the Deir al-Balah area.
Under Ladawi’s command, the clandestine apparatus gathered intelligence for senior Hamas officials, supported their decision-making and helped facilitate the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against Israel.
IRAN WARNING: Rep. Pat Fallon Says IRGC Willing To Rule “Over The Ashes” Of A Destroyed Iran
Rep. Pat Fallon: What concerns me is the IRGC seems to be absolutely committed to watching their country disintegrate, and not caring at all so long as they get to rule over the ashes.
COALITION CLASH: Eisenkot Says Bennett Shouldn’t Seek Premiership With Projected 8–10 Seats
Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot took a pointed shot at Naftali Bennett, saying: “A situation in which the leader of a party projected to win eight to ten seats demands to become prime minister is inappropriate.”
BORDER BREACH: Two Israeli Activists Detained After Illegally Crossing Into Syria Near Mount Hermon
Two activists from the Bashan Pioneers illegally crossed from Israel into Syria near Mount Hermon today before being located by IDF troops and returned to Israeli territory.
The pair were detained and handed over to police. The group advocates establishing Jewish communities in southern Syria and has made several attempts to cross the border in recent weeks.
The IDF strongly condemned the incident, saying it disrupted operational activity and endangered troops operating in the area, and called on law enforcement authorities to prosecute those involved and prevent repeat offenses.
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DRONES INTERCEPTED: Saudi Arabia Downs Iran-Backed Drones Targeting Oil Facilities, Vows Response
Saudi Arabia confirmed that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraq that attempted to target oil facilities in Riyadh and the kingdom’s Eastern Region.
The Saudi Defense Ministry said the drones were launched by Iranian-backed terrorist militias, adding that the kingdom reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.
TERRORISTS ARRESTED: All 4 Suspects In Attack On Off-Duty IDF Soldier Captured, Stolen Weapon Recovered
Four terrorists involved in attacking an off-duty IDF soldier and stealing his weapon near Susya on Shabbos were apprehended following an extensive intelligence and operational effort by the IDF, Israel Police and Shin Bet.
Security forces recovered the stolen weapon and arrested two of the terrorists shortly after the attack. Duvdevan soldiers arrested a third terrorist overnight in the Yatta area, while a fourth turned himself in to Civil Administration personnel on Monday.
All four were transferred for further questioning.
WASHINGTON VISIT: Netanyahu Heads To White House For Eighth Meeting With Trump, Iran And Security Top Agenda
Prime Minister Netanyahu, before boarding his flight to Washington, said he is heading to his eighth meeting with President Trump since Trump’s return to office, with Iran and Israel’s security expected to be at the center of the talks.
During the visit, Netanyahu will also pay tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime ally of Israel.
WAR PAUSE: Trump Holds Off On Major Escalation Against Iran After Military Warnings
After nearly two weeks of nightly strikes on Iran and warnings of a broader attack, President Trump is holding off on a major escalation following warnings from military commanders.
FACTORY FIRE: Massive Blaze Erupts At Strauss And Tapugan Plants In Sderot; Hazmat Concerns Raised
Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at the Strauss and Tapugan factories in the Sderot’s industrial zone, with heavy smoke reported over the area. No injuries have been reported so far, but authorities are concerned about a possible hazardous materials leak.
135 Responses
. Having continuous updates in one place helps readers stay informed, but it also shows how important it is to pause and process the bigger picture beyond individual headlines. It would be interesting to hear how others manage staying informed without feeling overwhelmed by the constant flow of updates.
PLEASE remove this comments section!!!
it has devolved into a cesspool of lashon hara, and has no bearing on the live blog, or any useful purpose whatsoever.
I googled, what kind of directed energy is there in us satellite
U.S. satellites and space-based systems are designed or proposed to feature directed energy capabilities primarily using High-Energy Lasers (HEL) and High-Power Microwaves (HPM). These systems, operating at the speed of light, are intended to disrupt, dazzle, or disable adversary satellite sensors and electronic components rather than causing physical destruction
High-Energy Lasers (HEL): These concentrate infrared or visible light beams to “dazzle” (temporarily blind) or permanently destroy imaging sensors on enemy satellites. They can also cut through materials.
High-Power Microwaves (HPM) / Radio Frequency (RF) Weapons: These emit broad beams of energy that can disrupt, damage, or “fry” the electronics and sensors within targeted systems, including satellites.
U.S. Space Force has explored in-orbit Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) to protect U.S. assets from surveillance and to counter enemy spacecraft.
If Israel and USA didn’t have a common enemy in the Arab world, then Rather than Israel being perceived as winner it might be perceived as the next enemy, and technology wisdom is no longer apparent with today’s technology so it won’t appeal as strengthening the dollar, thus then USA will blind or damage somehow the Israeli satellites as perceived as spying on them and than we will start hoping that moshiachs going to come and we will breath good air with the moshiach
Earlier faklempt wrote
Iran is planning to launch its first satellite constellation, named �Shahid Soleimani,� by the end of the Iranian year (March 2026) The constellation will consist of approximately 20 satellites designed to enhance Iran�s Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. The project is being developed by a consortium of both public and private entities.
There is an argument that some of the Iranian bombings was done without permission, it’s possible that netanyahu tried to convince “TRUMP” to try and prevent Iran from making this kind of “BIG HUGE” satilites shtick as it seems that countries that don’t get it are considered technology not sufficticated.
Thus let’s keep the “enemy” IRAN
I don’t think that anybody that sees a world with intellectuals such as scientist and political scientist person and philosophers can say that “TRUMP” is fighting with Iran for anything other than American interest it isn’t correct, we could be stopping the torture prisons in North Korea and it’s bigger American interest, and better for humanity, a philosopher would say that the reason is not cause Iran is portraid as the common enemy, but cause of the Petro dollar and China appreciation. If Israel isn’t seen as an incentive it won’t existence
I googled, what kind of directed energy is there in us satellite
U.S. satellites and space-based systems are designed or proposed to feature directed energy capabilities primarily using High-Energy Lasers (HEL) and High-Power Microwaves (HPM). These systems, operating at the speed of light, are intended to disrupt, dazzle, or disable adversary satellite sensors and electronic components rather than causing physical destruction
High-Energy Lasers (HEL): These concentrate infrared or visible light beams to “dazzle” (temporarily blind) or permanently destroy imaging sensors on enemy satellites. They can also cut through materials.
High-Power Microwaves (HPM) / Radio Frequency (RF) Weapons: These emit broad beams of energy that can disrupt, damage, or “fry” the electronics and sensors within targeted systems, including satellites.
U.S. Space Force has explored in-orbit Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) to protect U.S. assets from surveillance and to counter enemy spacecraft.
If Israel and USA didn’t have a common enemy in the Arab world, then Rather than Israel being perceived as winner it might be perceived as the next enemy, and technology wisdom is no longer apparent with today’s technology so it won’t appeal as strengthening the dollar, thus then USA will blind or damage somehow the Israeli satellites as perceived as spying on them and than we will start hoping that moshiachs going to come and we will breath good air with the moshiach
R D Teitelbaum
Repeat after me�you�re cursng yourself too:)
I apologize for poting on this chain, as this should have all comments removed, as this is a “Live Blog” for live news.
But…
to Teitelbaum – One can definately rejoice on evil falling, as there are multiple pesukim saying this (Ba’avod reshaim rena, etc). While one needs to do it smartly (so that other enemies do not take revenge), Hashem will not take his anger on you. That is only by a personal enemy, the fall of an enemy of Hashem we are required to rejoice.
But the reason I wrote this reply is:
The reply you posted on “March 15, 2026 6:06 pm at 6:06 pm” is possibly forbidden to write, as it borders on cursing someone (and even in jest, it is probably within the spirit of the mitzva). I cannot believe that anyone would make that comment like that, especially one who is espousing “loving enemies” while you yourself are hating friends.
Rabbi/Rebbetzin R D Teitelbaum; repeat after me, I will not obsessively post rambling obtuse comments on YWN or other sites. ??? ?? ???, ??? ?? ???, ??? ?? ???.
I know it seems like Israel will win everybody but if Iran has any amaleck they can get a friendly countries to send up a satellite with big xray
In galuse if things go to good we have to get scared that maybe it’s like a reason for a galuse.
I know it seems like Israel will win everybody but if Iran has any amaleck they can get a friendly countries to send up a satellite with big xray
In galuse if things go to good we have to get scared that maybe it’s like a reason for a galuse
i was wondering the same thing are you a rebbe or rebbetzin
To Uncle Ben, repeat after me; I am wickedly responding to posts on this website and deserve whatever H”M wants to do with me; please repeat, Woe is me, Woe is me, Woe is me.
Rebbetzin Devorah Teitelbaum; please share with us how you transitioned from Rebbetzin Devorah Teitelbaum, Chabad Lubavich Worldwide to Rebbe Dovid Daniel Teitelbaum, Kiryas Yoel, Satmar.
This post is directed at ccb45 and therealcharidy, Please recite after me, Woe is me, Woe is me, Woe is me, Woe is me, Woe is me, Woe is me…
Signed,
Rebbe Shlita Dovid Daniel Teitelbaum, Kiryas Yoel Satmar
Why is Israel bringing so aidel in this war! It�s existential!
Points to be responded to by ccb45 and the realcharidy, by me;
Point number one by ccb45; I chose to put hyphens and quotations when referring to H”M’s name. H-s name is holy. I don’t want to take his name in any vain oath or any other way at all. He is everything to me. I want to offer H-m my total and unequivocal/complete reverence/respect and honor. He has saved my life on so many occasions, dried my tears when I can not even think straight, He has educated me on so many matters of the utmost importance. I never, I mean never want to ever hurt H-m even in the least matter and even in the greatest matter. Please know that this is a personal choice of mine. You needn’t comply/agree to it. I like doing it so He knows I will never abuse the privilege of H-s needing my complete service towards H-m. I serve the Creat-r. Not the other way around.
Point number two; I agree with you ccb45. Yes I agree, it is a “simcha” as you put it to feel justification and happiness that the evil one has died a horrifying death. I only feel that to celebrate in any way before all of them are dead who are after us/ I mean Iran’s leadership and complicit activities by others/going along with the leadership, that is is wrong. Why? because they are still out there trying to do us in. We must be careful that if we celebrate to soon before the enemy is dead/I mean the leadership and those who follow the leadership implicitly they might do even worse to us. That is all. I am not against feeling a feeling of justification that the evil one has died properly and with finality.
Point number three ccb45; I support the Chareidi population of Eretz Yisroel. There are so many instances of support here are just a few of my main points and concerns; why is it that tzizit and yarmulkah are not on the Prime Minister of Israel at all times. If you are Jewish ccb45 you will know that the Torah speaks very specifically about these items being on all Male Jews. Its actually a commandment to wear tzizit to show our ayin/eyes that we remember to observe all the commandments in the Torah of our G-D. The headcovering of Torah Men/yarmulkah shows a sign of reverence and respect for the Almigt-y. Is it that hard to have the Prime Minister of Eretz Yisroel perform these simple acts of reverence for our H”M of All. Is he Jewish? Then he follows Torah. Why is he missing these things at all, I mean all times, not just a yarmulkah when it is convenient to wear one. Secondly, I feel that it is important for Chareidi Torah Men not to serve in the IDF or other Eretz Yisroel Military. Why? Because they have very strict Torah lives that include Marriage for some and single life until Marriage for others. The Torah life means sacrificing everything to devote oneself to the Torah of H”M as well as to Mishna, Gemara, Talmud Bavli, Talmud Yerushalmi, and all other Torah Texts. It is not selfish!!!!! It is selfless giving of oneself to H”M completely and totally and requires a huge, I mean a huge commitment in time, energy, and resources to do such a courageous and brave thing!!!!!! Even their wives if they are Married must make great sacrifices financially and in childrearing to accommodate their beloved Chossons!!!!!!!!!!!! Do not make light of this ccb45. Just because you may not live like this yourself does not mean I am an anti-Zionist wrongly!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I believe that for these Torah Men to be faced with a daily visual assault in the Military of immodest women (while they await returning to their own sanctified wives and children at home) is very very wrong. They do not deserve this, nor do they deserve to face the very possibility of having their PEYOS cut off!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Why must this happen to them????????????????? They are very brave to give their lives over to H”M willingly in Torah Love. To subject them or any other Chareidi to the assaults of Wartime is wrong. They are here to daven/pray for all of us. Why must we stop their prayers/davening??????? They are protecting us with their Tefilla, Tzedakah, Torah Observance, Chesseds and everything regarding – Compassion/Mercy/ and once again Chessed!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Don’t ccb45 discount their importance in our Torah Yiddishe World Order. They are important. Placed there by the Almigh-y to do just that, pray for the World and it’s very difficulties that all face. Not just you ccb45, but All Yidden and even for Governments, and even for Mishpocha, and even for the enemies to be thwarted/harmed. Do be so smug and put me down for loving their very beautiful Torah life. Just don’t. That is all.
Next and final point; therealcharidy, where did you ever come up with the idea that I said a “SEUDA” of all things should be given to our enemies? I simply said that a Purim Seuda to use your ‘seuda’ term should be avoided during a serious time of warfare against the Jewish People everywhere in our world. To see us celebrating before Haman-Iran is dead and all his followers are dead is defeating the purpose of Purim. Haman and his sons were all murdered and then, and only then did we celebrate his demise/death and the son’s deaths as well. You are wrong to tell me that we should have a seuda for Haman-Iran. I disagree totally with that thought and I regret to read your horrible comment about it. We can have seudas for Purim and all our Yom Tav-vim. Just that, we are in the middle of the worst several years of Horrible Hate crimes against Jews everywhere. Eretz Yisroel had October 7, and the Australian Massacre during last Channukah, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera. It just goes on and on. Please don’t celebrate until every last Haman of Iran and Hamas, and Hezbollah, and others has been killed properly to justify the untimely murders of Jewish People. That is all. Don’t accuse me therealcharidy of saying something that I just never said.
Signed,
Rebbe Dovid Daniel Teitelbaum
The famous story in the Gemara and the saying “it’s not the snake that kills but the venom etc” a person doesn’t really know what’s good or bad for him, maybe without Iran a country will decide to put up some satellites run with very politically intelligent persons and in the satilites there will be another upgrade of a very serious weapon, that will make the atomic bomb into old news, possibly peace with the uae caused October thing to happen and etc.
And rebitzen:
I understand that everything is by Hashem (PLEASE explain why you put hyphens all over when you talk about Hashem) and in addition I feel simcha after every act of retribution done to the Haman nation by Israel and the US
R D Teitelbaum
The maamer of beavod isn�t Zionistic. That fact that you hate Israel makes you ineligible to comment. I don�t need say more and you know it�
rebbetzin teitelbaum, to that crazy dvar torah that you gave that said you shouldn’t rejoice by the reshaims demise. the rambam says that it is a yom tov when a rasha dies and your meant to make a seuda. also mordechai kicked haman when he was leading him around
This letter is in response to ccb45 and to anyone who is willing to listen to my commentary regarding when to rejoice and when not to rejoice over the demise/destruction of Haman-like individuals. I found, ccb45, in the Mishlei/Proverbs what you said, or intended to say in ivrit. Right now there is wartime. It is not, in my considered opinion, a time to rejoice over our recent/past Purim events. Why? you might ask. Well, let’s consider the climate that we are in. If we laugh and rejoice in the face of the evil one we might actually be encouraging the Abish-tr to be angry at our, “timing”. When there is more space between the raging anger of the evil one in the world right now, more space between his raging anger and a more peaceful moment, then and only then is it appropriate to rejoice whole-heartedly. (Realize that even though Haman-Iran was mass murdered, there is still a lot of raging going on in Iran at this time by all concerned in Iran.) When Haman in the Purim story was executed, along with his family members, there was a finality to the the situation. That means, that there was none to oppose us once all were disposed of. If we chose to rejoice over their demise at a “wrong point” in time H”M could indeed react strongly toward us in a negative manner. How do I know this? There have been events in my past that I expected H”M to defend me in my rejoicing. But, suprisingly, He did not. He left me hanging precariously in the balance of being happy that evil was diminished in my life. It was the wrong time to rejoice. After a very strict ‘fast’ that he put me under this past Fast of Malki Ester, for so many long hours, I realized in our internal conversations that I had finally put the past behind me regarding former relationships. It was wrong for me to rejoice the years prior to this. Very wrong. Now when I see an opportunity to rejoice I can only feel a calm peace. No screaming and shouting in great glee over the demise of my enemies. I saw at this time the demise of the Haman of Iran. I could not rejoice. It just didn’t feel like I needed to. I felt instead a quiet justification that justice had come to the world and I needn’t be overjoyed about it. Here ccb45 is another quote from Mishlei/Proverbs, “11:12 He that is void of wisdom despiseth his neighbour: but a man of understanding holdeth his peace.” So, my friend, I am holding my peace without really holding it. It is just a natural extension of my post ‘Malki Ester Fast’. I don’t need to scream and shout. I am just satisfied that my Cho”sen of All has done what needed to be done and I don’t have to anger H-m by being forthright in my emotional response to H-s plans for the world order. That is all ccb45. If you wish to respond feel free to do so. If not Please note that G-D is in charge of everything. “H-s Torah ways are pleasantness and All Torah’s paths are “Shalom”.” (paraphrased).
signed R’ D. Teitelbaum
These israelis will still tell all Jews living peacefully around the world to make aliyah to this dangerous war zone
Iran has now agreed that it will never get a nuclear bomb meaning a nuclear weapon that based on that there is no nuclear weapon other then the nuclear bomb unless they become a democratic country, they reserve however to have some kind of religious practice and ethnicity and to become a respectable part of the BRICS nations
The fact is, it’s not about the nuclear bomb, or about kehumenie, it has to do with upgrading the area to not become a BRICS nation and a threat to the Saudi. That’s cause Iran will never have a nuclear bomb, if that’s what you meant with “nuclear weapon” but it has some religious zest and will become a respectable BRICS nation, and keep some form of a ethnicity with religion.
Also talking about upgrading, it is a known fact that Trump’s “Discombobulator” was used against the Chinese and Russian radar, which means upgrading military standards of both these countries to satilites weaponry
Rebbetzin Teitelbaum
Thanks for the chizuk and poignant message. I�d love to understand when we follow ????? ????? ??? and when not?
After Haman you know we danced in the streets. EY was under threat by this monster for years. Please explain
Remember Eretz Yisroel. We are never to celebrate the demise of our enemies, no matter how awful and toxic and a horror that they are, because He has said that if we do celebrate with laughter and other humorous ways He might turn and do worse to us for doing so. We must always represent to the world that we are above acting like that. We are a Priestly People. We must not be seen by the Al-mt’y of All as stooping to the level of the goyim around us. They celebrate, we do not. We are not to be like them or imitate their ways. Please remember this when you are praying for justice or relief from all your tzouris. Thank you for kindly listening to my request, Eretz Yisroel., with Love for HaK-dosh Bor’ch’u.
signed,
Rebbetzin Devorah Teitelbaum
Dearest Yeshiva World News.com et al,
Why must we be afraid of so much anti-semitic reaction world wide? Fear, everyone, fear H”M. Fear H-M who has created all for H-mse’f. He is putting us, Yiddishe, through a crucible of extreme heat and pressure right now. It’s been building up for quite a long time. Daven more, especially Tehillim, He does hear you. He does, even if you are faced with silence…even if you are faced with enormous pain and angst. Do not give up Yidden, let Ha-Kad-sh Bor-chu know your desire to follow in H-S perfect path to K-d’sh K-d-shyn. I know that there are those still grieving heavily over October 7, Australian Bondi Massacre, et al. It is to know that He is all Knowing, all Loving and Concerned for our Yiddishe Neshami’s. Defend H-M, don’t turn away from H-S desire to purify us of our impurities in H-S Eternal Presence. I am praying that this upcoming Purim will begin with a very concerned Malki Ester Fast and then of course, Purim on Tuesday, and then Shushan Purim the next day. Haman is everywhere it seems these days….But know, Malki Ester knew that she must be brave and save Her Beloved Jewish People from sure destruction. And of course, Mordechai, her husband/Chosson, too. She was very very brave and courageous. Let us learn a lesson from her! When G-D has put us in charge of H-S Temple/Synogogue/Shul, He wants us to trust in H-M that what He wants from us is Humility, Humility, Humility! and Prayer, Prayer, Prayer, Tzedakah, Chesed, and fulfilling as many Mitzvotim as possible.
Be Well Yidden of the World, and Bleipt Gezundt to one and all!
Signed,
Rebbetzin Devorah
North Korea has nukes already, they should never be allowed to any, but they already got the nukes, and did allot of bad to us, Iran can’t purify uranium cause it’s supports some budget to Gaza and Lebanon, if it was a terrorist animal regime, it would get rid of its uranium right after it’s made via flying it to Lebanon or in quantities to Gaza etc not to mention Afghanistan etc. So it really is for civilian use, doesn’t make sense either, it seems they want it for satilites battery
please remove this comments section as it serves no useful purpose, and the comments being posted are less than useful.
good
In history, we had a galuse and enemies that was of those galuse
Today already we don’t know what galuse we are in, somebody once told me that today the galuse is the Internet, but don’t fancy flattering,
However in the big history, there was Peter the great, you can call him Peter the terrible, he was part of the galuse at that time, and it was about forcing Jews into idol worship, but we past that test, many Jews lost they’re life, after that there was some pogroms on Jews, but they aren’t very documented, later they was a very wealthy and rich community in Spain, and then came the Spanish inquisition, not necessarily did we past that test, but again it was to make Jews do idol worship or to intermarry and stop Judaism, later it was the Cossack bogdan, that very politically also tried to take Jews from Judaism or to do idol worship even for a day. and seems like most withstood the test, and lost lives. Later there was the catonist to the Russian army and then came pogroms that might of had some kind of political reasoning, these was pogroms in Ukraine, and then came the communist, also a galuse, these things not necessarily will flatter our nation, after that finally the Holocaust, and every one knows that the camps came after the ghetto, and many Jews did big sacrifice to keep emunah in hashem.
But the point is that now we have a big dellema, what galuse are we in,
Is Iran the galuse, but kehumenie believes in God possibly more then you might know, and would never stop yidden from practicing any religion, he believes in the one God completely, the zionist don’t believe in God and a force that is above them and without lust.
SO THE QUESTIONS IS WHAT GALUSE ARE WE IN
The comments on this blog are increasingly going off the rails.
Dearest Yeshiva World News and it’s participants in the news broadcasts of this era 2026,
I was davening just a short while ago and it came to me that although I am upset by the circumstances of a cemetery with shapes being presented to me for the month of October to view in my classroom I was inspired by H”M to note that Tehillim (Psalm) Number 142 where David was in the presence of Sha’ul and could have killed him easily after Sha’ul had been pursuing David for a long long time, but instead chose only to cut the corner of Sha’ul’s garment and announced that he would not kill Sha’ul although David had every reason to do so. It was this act of redemption that David offered Sha’ul which changed history forever. He never kills Sha’ul, but he lets Sha’ul know simply and plainly that even though they are enemies, he allows Sha’ul to live. I would like the same for all my enemies who pursue and overtake me on so many occasions than I can count. “A little bit of light, dispels the darkness.” by Shneur Zalman of Liadi, founder of Chabad Lubavitch.
signed,
Rebbetzin Yehudit Chana Chaya Mushka, ChaBaD Lubavitch International Worldwide.
Dear Yeshiva World News.com; The goy’ym have a habit, where I reside of putting their hands on me. They believe wrongly that this is a holy thing to do. I have asked them to stop it several times over. It is their religious belief that they do this. How do I know that this is their religious belief? I am the only practicing observant Jewish Woman where I live. Here in my apartment building they hold anti-Jewish religious services every Sunday. I don’t attend their services, yet when these services are over they like to place hands on everyone, men and women alike. I am decidedly against this practice and have spoken to them about this many times.
Next, I would like to inform the readers of this comment’s section of Yeshiva World News.com of something else that has occurred and needs to be addressed as well. I attend a school program during the week. At Friday’s 02/13/2026’s class that I attend, the teacher put on her eraser board a quote of the day. She does this every day for about a week now. The quote was from a text of a different religious belief and she indicated where she got it from. I was quite harmed from this. Then she showed a movie about a different religion’s holiday observed on that upcoming Shabbat Mishpatim. It was put on loud volume and there was a lot of commotion verbally in the room by those hearing it. I felt concerned and hurt that this was done. In response (not spite, mind you) but in a Holy Love of H”M, I put up two pictures of the Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, OBM and one that contained a picture his Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson. I put Seforim near one picture over a period of a few days before the picture of the Rebbe was put up (he was holding a Torah Scroll) and below the picture of the Rebbe and his beautiful wife Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka I have previously put up an Eichler’s Luach and some other simple prayers there. I was told by the teacher, as we all were, that we can put up anything on the walls of the classroom that suits our interests. I was told off prior to all of this that I was doing this in ‘spite’ from one person who had previously put up cemetery pictures with images of their ‘shape’ all over them. I objected to this strenuously. When the month was over in October 2026 I spent all afternoon tearing up and crying and sobbing softly after being visually put through this for an entire month. I do not forgive such a thing at all. I am a Cohain Levi, My dear Mother was a Levite, she is now deceased. I was harmed by their actions and pray for their being harmed as it states in Tehillim 109. Thank you Yeshiva World News.com for allowing me to express my displeasure at the above two actions by goy’ym both where I reside and where I work.
signed,
Rebbetzin Yehudit Chana Chaya, ChaBaD Lubavitch International
More provocations – beating Jews seems to be the national hobby. Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Amona, Binyamin, Gush Etzion – wherever there are Jews – and it doesn’t really matter the reason – could be not wearing a mask, or just praying – you can you find those videos – or simply being a bystander and having water tanks with toxins aimed at you or having stun grenades thrown at you for just being – Jewish. This cannot continue. Time to separate the tribes – it’s back to Judah and Israel. No more of this. It is way overdue.
That picture you are publishing with the Satmar Rebbe shaking hands with Rav Sassoon is very nice except for one thing! Those people are selling this pic as part of the Rebbes writing regarding a question he was asked by Rav Sassoon. It is said in the ad that it is an original picture of the Rebbe with Rav Sassoon.
How wrong can you get about a picture and then publicizing it as an original picture of the two meeting.
This photo is of former Mayor Robert Wagner of NYC in the Rebbes house!
Dear Yeshiva World News.com and all those Chassidim and Chareidi and Goy’yim of the World’s Nations,
Thank you for reporting on the sad and devastating news about Chabad Lubavitch’s Headquarters being rammed by an unknown person, who is now seen in Police footage of his capture and arrest.
What a Chillul H”M and a Keineh Hara and a Chos V’Shol’m. All this to say, my prayers (Tefilah) are with Chabad Lubavitch and all those Neshamah who are known as Holy Chasidim who follow their teachings, especially Chumash, Tehillim, Tanya and other reform.
I have recently returned Baal Teshuvah to Chabad Lubavitch who married me to my husband in the year 2000. I am grateful to H”M that no one was injured, but the injury is to Chabad’s Neshamic Shul and Headquarters of the Worldwide Chabad International 770 Eastern Parkway, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York.
May H”M have H-S Chabad Mishpacha repair the damage with H-S Ahavah. Be Well All those connected intimately with Chabad deserve H”M’s most Kadosh Love for enduring this most recent Hate Crime against the Yidden of the World.
Chas V’Sholom this most recent Hate Crime against New York Yidden and those spreading H-S Light around the world at this most sensitive and delicate time in our World and Eternal Jewish History.
I am, and remain in H-S Kedoshim,
Rebbetzin Yehudit Chana Chaya, H-S Kallah.
I would like to be the 100th post on this blog. Though it’s questionable if some of the incoherent rants (which for some unknown reason the mods keep approving, despite the headaches they cause when trying to read them) here qualify as actual posts.
That ugly picture above of Jews smiling with the chazer-fressing Mechallel Shabbos Netanyahu is disgusting.
The reason that “TRUMP” would bomb Iran, is for no reason other then the fact that Iran has tremendous resources including gold, the gold in itself can be worth all the USA. Trump is afraid that these great resources will become part of the BRICS alliance and banks, that is the reason, they in Iran are an ethnic group with thousand years tradition, and many didn’t like the economy with the shah and don’t fancy an economy with him, they believe in religion as safety from animalism, that America society has, it is they’re country and it’s good
absolutly horrifying. Bus Driver should be held accountable in full terms. WHEN DOES A JEW KILL ANOTHER JEW HASHEM HELP US
Thank you Yeshiva World News for “a bit of light dispels a lot of darkness”, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, Chabad Lubavitch. You bring light to horrifying circumstances. Bleipt Gezundt and Refuah Shleimah to one and all.
signed,
Rebbetzin Chana Devorah Mark
So far very few went to the army and came back complete. After the Holocaust there was this thing in Williamsburg that if a goy stepped on your coat, the bachor would yell “chaps’im” and the blood of the yeshiva bachrim knew if it was something, and everybody came running.
This is what has to be done, we have to run police drafters out of town. Give the bachurim a number to call as counter police. They shouldn’t buy cheap houses or food so that we can, economy. This is cause of all the things they are doing. Not to let them have seforim in prison etc… Must literally run them out of town. And goodbye
Refuah Shleimah to one and all. Be Well Yeshiva World News and all the Chesed Organizations that you support. My Brachas are with all of you and all you do for H”M.
please remove this comments section, it�s a complete waste of time.
A meaning in “schar mitzvah bhai almah leca” the reward for mitzvah isn’t in this world. Is that there is teva nature, nobody can say that they had large family completely for the sake of God and now the are part of heaven, rather there is a teva and a nature, for some it was revenge on the Nazi for some it was financially able and faith, but there is a teva and a nature to want to make a family for yourself even amongst the gentiles and the goyim, some would tell you if they can afford it they would also do it, and some of us afford it meant a great rabbi. But the first thing is if you want to honor God then you want others should honor God also, not that you should be the only one, thus taking God’s honor rather then giving. If it is chillul hashem for you it is chillul hashem for somebody else and if it is kiddush hashem then that’s part of heaven. But nobody can say that we the Jewish persons are beyond nature and beyond the nature of normal persons in having a family, maybe there are constant miracles that happen daily that are beyond nature but it doesn’t deny the fact of nature in making families
For the sake of being honest
SHAME ON YOU TYW…
Making fun of a rebbi that’s tryingbto save life’s from being destroyed??? So what he he hired a photographer to take pic, what difference does it make how are not ashamed to spell it out like thos what makes you think you will be promoted in viewers by posting this with no shame of being 100% honest
You should delete it asap.. and make sure to be really honest on all your posts in the future…
Git chanukah
Lately watching tick-tock I see video of Congress and senators explaining WHY they support Israel. It seems that Israel made this argument that they will be a future asset to USA. My question is exactly what is that?
China seeks friendship with us both monetarily and humanely
We USA is galus of esav, China maybe not, but I don’t think they using us on China.
There seems to be something going on behind the senses.
I don’t think that esav is getting flattered by us, this time.
Would appreciate if somebody could explain exactly, what is this future asset that Israel seems to present to the USA.
Wisesage, it’s for fellow Jews not for Gentiles
Who is the pirsumei nisa of Chanukah intended for? Other fellow Jews or the Umos Haolam?
Regarding being �sworn in� to office (or for jury duty, testimony, etc.):
I have learned that it is assur to raise one�s right hand, even if he says he �affirms�, as that is akin to making a shavua.
Please don�t post pictures of from weddings of people that encourage violence against R Shuel Alter and his Chassidim.
Waterberry Thanksgiving Shteigin is great, but please do not use the holy ???? it isn’t proper. (See ???? ???? that even for a tissue-box it’s questionable.)
why does it seem like the WEDDING of viznitz/skver is hushed? Nobody other than TYW shows it…
When Russia wins and the conflict escalates with China it is bad for Israel cause both of them then help Iran militarily as a country against USA dominance. And Saudi is investing in USA big worth, this to the competition of BRICS , God will not make miracles to draft Torah in that army
I thought that the only benefit of Mamdani’s election was that we wouldn’t have to see the nasty face or hear the depressing voice of the sfachim ben sfachim; Andrew Coumo. Yet here he is blaming his nemesis Curtis Sliwa for his loss. He has no one to blame besides his vicious nasty backstabbing self.
With deference to all the kroome kep here – Make no mistake about – nut job MTG IS AN ANTISEMITE. She needs to be called out on it. First re Gaza, the UN agency for humanitarian aid has explicitly stated there was and is NO starvation there. The so called innocent �civilian� Palestinians (the ones that support Hamas wholeheartedly) killed were at the lowest percentage per enemy combatants in any other war ever.
Re our Jews she voted against the internationally accepted legislation defining antisemitism. She�s a Carlson ally, carefully coaching her jew hatred elaborately to inject her hatred under cover of concern. Make no mistake about it, she hates ALL Jews.
The problem with the internet is you dont know if its a bot or a punctuation living in the basement — or has real informed opinions. THe good thing about the internet is gives everyone a voice for 15 second and then its gone. I have not heard a good defense about why charedim should not serve. Lets assume they need them. Which they do. Lets assume its not 1950 and they are not having their peyot cut which they are not. (Im not sure either of those is enough to exempt). Isnt it just plain immoral to let others die for you when you are able?
Some of these headlines are very inconsiderate in the face of today’s tragedy. Those headlines need to be removed!
anon1m0us; So get dressed, come on up out of your parents basement, get a job and you’ll be able to buy a plane ticket to travel to Eretz Yisroel and actually meet the Gedolim who told thier talmidim and chasidim to leave the Bais Medrash and go to the protest.
I’ve not met any Gadol Hador that justifies wasting time out of the Bais Medrish to participate in these rallies.
To YWN – this post is an updates post – can you please just remove the comments and make this thread a non-commented one. The news changes all the time, yet the old posts, some of just people randomly comments – keep on staying up.
(No need to post this, just my thoughts to you)
Dear faklempt, you’re really fake. Stop giving into fake Arab propaganda 1. The poor Jewish soldiers don’t simply kill people unprovoked. All the wars, every single one of them proves thus. Israel GETS ATTACKED, and they are forced to defend themselves by fighting an enemy that on purpose paints its fighters as civilians. We have on obligation to defend ourselves. 2. I used to think that the lefties, on purpose want to trick our frum soldiers in the army in order to make them less religious. I spoke to several Israeli chasidim and Kipa Seruga. They all tell me the same thing. The chashmoniam unit us very strict. They HAVE TO learn for 3 hrs every day, no smart phones are allowed, and tgey have to abide to the highest level of kedusha. So stop the twisted Arab propaganda. People like you have an obligation to do kiruv at such difficult times and promote achdus. No haterate and motze shem raa on fellow Jews is allowed. Get up and do kiruv
The Zionist persuasion is that now it’s a matter of life and death and now we won the Jewish nation and everybody is allowed to go fight, but the fact that it doesn’t seem possible for bachurim to keep yiddishkite over there means that the very state of Israel isn’t needed we can make peace with the Arabs or live in Palestine or in another country. The Zionist never intended on protecting anybody else but themselves, this is obvious cause if they want to take your soul from you, then certainly the life. But if we asked the gedolim and say am I allowed to kill a person if I’m not in imminent danger, and am also not allowed to put myself in imminent danger to allow me to kill a person, and they say that the state of Israel is not protecting the Jewish nation and going to the army to put yourself in danger is like going to where they do idol worship or prostitution that you will have to commit the bad against you will, is not correct, this means that yeshiva bachurim have to fight to the death not to go there to the Israel military etc.
Toeles harabim: If you want to keep your Rebbi’s shiurim hosted online forever use ShiurBank.com All shiurim are under controll of the Rebbi and you must been accepted in his shiur to gain access. Amazing tool!!
Mr. Period strikes again with his customary unintelligible gibberish.
All these countries now boycott Iran and support Palestine, this is to show who is in power, but it also cause, even with Iran saying that they aren’t going to make the bomb all the countries are saying that they will hurt a country that has at least ninety bombs, this is saying we boycott a country with ten times more people for trying to make a bomb possibly on a country with over ninety bombs cause we are sure that you will use it on them etc…… This is a responsible country of sufficticated government…… Now take that to the times we live in, THERE ARE THINGS WORSE, then the atom bomb, as bad the tsar bomb is, there are things early attainable by countries that are much worse and better weapons then the bomb, and not only that, it will make the countries that mad the bomb, bitterly regret every bomb they made, cause they can get ignited using radiation and lasers and blow up right where they are …… This space weaponry, talking about here has come to light from China, Russia, and the Golden dome etc… As weaponry gets worse and from outer space, the only protection of country is things like space lasers. WHAT WILL HAPPEN IRAN
Speaking about this 2 years ???? as mentioned by HaRav Yitzchak Margareten:- Clearly it is completing the year missing from 850 to 852 years as espoused by ??????? as read on ???? ?”??
How can ywn an Orthodox religious news website, go against a lav in the Torah, like eating trief, it says in the Torah “and the name of idol worship you shall not mention etc…” When you have a picture of a T-shirt with the name of osoh haish on it, this is clearly against the Torah, as it makes people mention this idol worship. Through out the generations great chachamim lost lives not to convert for a day to idol worship, how can you put this picture on front page, just to wet the tongue
I don’t see for the need to publicly post young children reciting Kaddish. We know it’s a terrible tragedy. Seems insensitive or inappropriate.
YWN keeps on publishing Trump�s lies and does no fact checking
Gas prices are not at a Five year low for this Labor Day
Five years ago the national average was $2.27 gallon. Now it is about $3.00 gallon
AI Overview
Iran is planning to launch its first satellite constellation, named “Shahid Soleimani,” by the end of the Iranian year (March 2026), with test launches of prototype satellites expected by the end of 2025.�The constellation will consist of approximately 20 satellites designed to enhance Iran’s Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.�The project is being developed by a consortium of both public and private entities, with design work beginning in late 2023.�
One has to ask, if Iran has all spying capabilities on Israel, it has enough satellites to track and see the entire Israel army and know all is strength, it has Arabs from everyplace in Israel that it can pay to spy and say what every house is in the face of Israel, every rode and Street, it has enough time to exactly and precisely how much and what kind of weaponry Israel has, what it’s satellites and spies, and sees from above all of Israel intelligence offices etc … Then how is it possible for them to start fight with us, it doesn’t make sense that they would even try to fight with Israel knowing that they will lose, it’s like walking on hot coals, it’s not naturally possible for somebody to do that. You can’t see three hundred planes coming with best missiles, and say I’m just not afraid.
I think the answer to this is, that Iran has some kind of a secret weapon, that it will use if Israel will threaten them the nuke bomb, something like Golden Dome that Trump was talking about.
This is because if the rabbi say not to go get drafted in army, this means it’s not a imminent danger to life, and killing the Arabs is a violation of “thou shall not kill”
Which is bigger then the “thou shall be fruitful”
once again: the comments section is not necessary on a live blog, as the comments relate to news stories that have scrolled off into oblivion a long time ago. it�s also an irresistible temptation for some people, to exhibit their yetzer hara. please shut it down.
Everybody reads the news for different purposes, I however yearn to go back to Jerusalem, one that will rectify the souls of Israel, and that is to live in the holy land of kedusha without zionism that destroys the Torah, and rectification of the souls, I believe that every Torah abiding person should see himself in a bitter galus with the zionist state and yearn for the time, when everybody will live in Israel with kedusha and not zionist lies, and that God can do this without the killing of those that keep and live for Torah
Trump lying again!
Re: delays in confirming nominees.
I have two words to say: Merrick Garland
293 days Mac no action by Republican Senate.
DEAR MR/MRS . YOU ARE THE MOST ANNOYING PERSON I HAVE EVER MET! Would you be so nice to explain why you write these massive esays that make ABSOLUTLY no sense and all it does is clog up the message’s!!!! I promise not a single person enjoys them… please explain why you see the need to write these long sensless comments… please answer back i would love to hear from you. And i think you owe the whole world an explanation! If you are doing it because you have nothing better to do in life then i will personaly give you a job!!!
Mr. Period strikes again!
said
??????? ??????? ????????? ????????? ????????? ????????-?????? so in cheder we learn in means boats from the kitim but now we know that ??????? this is the XIA dynasty the first of China and it’s friend North Korea and that the????????? are now the houthi for those that pronounce H as ch and th as t it is????????? and because it’s not only the houthis it says????????? which is plural many ?????????, so what will they do, they will make a boat but in today’s terms a boat means a satilites that floats in heaven and before the xi president of China with his friend North Korea expire, they will help the houthis not fight boats on earth but to make the satilites boat in heaven, this means that China will help NK with a satilites to help the houthis make missiles float in other space above Israel as at 1700 miles up gravity is only a quarter of earth sea level, this means that they will soon be sending missiles on Israel from outer space rather then bombing boats. The great grand rabbi dov landau was going to come to America collecting money, God said no there was Iran missiles coming in and no flights, now they want to grab the bachurim from the Gemara to fight like goyim and enjoy the zionist culture, but soon God will say no, there isn’t anything to fight, missle are coming down from outer space, and so they will leave us alone and disappear, and come beg the bachurim to please learn Torah cause if they have any faith left only God can help them
Bb, The stop sign is painted on the street.
@Bb
You can see it in the video and on Google Maps.
I’ve driven there many times.
Crazy intersection.
Can someone tell me where the stop sign is in that video in the Catskills
The October 7, although started as a curse can end in a blessing. Now the army might leave Gaza. But there is a big need for a army brigade to watch over the Gaza border. If they take the yeshiva bachrim for this task only, it would work out perfectly. We can build some yeshivos next to the border, and have the patrol there. Roshei yeshiva will come and teach. Some pikchim will come and send the weak boys back home. They shouldn’t get sick or worse. But now we can focus on one task, to guard this buffer zone, and it’s them and all of their friends. The task isn’t so strenuous but got to be taken seriously. They don’t have to jump from a plane, or do six hundred push ups. But they have to wake up on time and run ten miles. And so they will be in a perfect environment and everything would be sweet. They are in a yeshiva in Gaza border protecting they’re friends and that’s it.
A significant number of the IDF soldiers killed are with Kipas much more according to their numbers in the population. The IDF sends the Dati Liumi to the dangerous fronts but makes sure the Tel Aviv soldiers are either at the computers or serving as pilots. We almost never hear a soldier killed that’s from Tel Aviv. Or maybe they just don’t even get drafted.
Dear mr . You write posts that dont make any sense and even the once that did you obveisly have a warped brain….! Please start writing NORMAL posts instead of your dreams and theories that make no sense!
Thank you for you cooperation!!
When oh when will Chucky Schumer finally learn the principle of Syog l�Chochma SHTIKA?!?!?
He never misses a chance to make a fool of himself.
Special thanks to the entire YWN staff for:
a) running news around the clock during the war
b) keeping things to facts and not circulating rumors
c) making a place for klal yisroel to know what is going on without tznius issues.
Kudos to you all!
The incoherent posts by Mr. or Mrs. Period continue to give us headaches.
If Iran becomes democratic then the USA will no longer veto a Palestine state in the u.n. this means either a one state or two state solution to the problem…. Democratically….. They will also be able to have an atomic bomb…. Democratically, which will be just as dangerous, September 11 was from the Saudi not Iran or Kabul
So if everything is peaceful once again…. Israel is expired. There is Palestine state or not, and they are Israel citizens, Syria has the golan back with the water, and mujahideen bombs the gas or puts water in the place from Lebanon gas use all democratically, like with qatar and Iran they share gas well, no energy, no water, no land, all democratically…… It’s expiration date
What is the name of this lady, head of US intelligence, that is reported to have said that according to US intelligence reports Iran has not been working on an atomic/nuclear bomb since 2003. Is she some idiot leftie?.
Re the American air base only having B-52s but no B-2s, please know that the B-52s also deliver the heaviest benefits bunker blasting munitions but they have no stealth capability. The B-2 needn�t be based locally. With refueling midair it can reach Iran directly from the USA.
The hostage forum is a fig leaf for extreme leftists same a the Kaplan group. It is not Bibi�s fault that Hamas remains obstinate on their replies to the negotiators. Hamas has done more flip flops on their demands that a circus trapeze act.
Seems like they always make the same mistake, to make impact they go after population, maybe they are afraid if they go after the army such as the air force then nothing will happen and they will just come back with nothing, when they learn not to go after blood and only after the army even if they fear that nothing will happen, then maybe we got somebody to talk with, maybe they was going after the air defense
Your most recent headline page, which doesn’t have a comments section, spoke about missiles just before midnight. It’s currently 10:05pm in Israel so that’s not possible.
Maybe we could see some of the headlines changed to�.
???? ??’ ?? ??? ?? ????? ????!
Or, perhaps ??? ???? ???? ?????? ?????? ??? ?’ ?????!
We do not want ?”? to follow into the trap of ??? ????? ???
k Haman i is still alive. He has got to be eliminated otherwise this is an exersise in futility. Just because Salami has been turned into Balogna its not enough. You can expect China and Russia to intervene with their emmisaries.
CORRECTION: If I’m not mistaken, Milei presented the photo to Netanyahu as a gift. Not the other way around.
The incoherent posts by Mr. or Mrs. Period continue unabated.
If Iran stopped supporting the terrorist and all the nuclear business, it would be worse for Israel, cause if Iran had the same army satellite programs as Israel, it would be much more devastating and dangerous then the Gaza and Lebanon if they both went to sleep, cause then Iran would have missle precision that Israel will not be able to cope with, using satilites capibilities and technology, if they waited until they would have some kind of excuse and gave into American deal maybe even make deals, it would be worse
Wikipedia
Nuclear power in Israel
Israel operates a heavy water cooled and moderated nuclear reactor called “IRR-2” (Israel Research Reactor-2) at the Negev Nuclear Research Center (NRCN) near Dimona officially for research purposes, although many believe the installation’s true purpose is the production of nuclear materials for use in Israel’s nuclear weapons.This reactor does not operate under the inspection regime of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The NRCN also hosts a “national radioactive waste disposal site” for “Radioactive waste from hospitals, research institutions, higher education facilities and factories”.
IRR-1
edit
IRR-1, a small 5 MW open pool light water reactor exists at the Soreq Nuclear Research Center in central Israel. This reactor operates under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency
In today’s world there is education about a hydrogen bomb if USA can stop Iran from making an atomic bomb supposing that Iran would dare to hit Israel with one without using a boat to all of … Outer space, I guess can be smuggled to gaza… But then it also has to stop Iran from making a hydrogen bomb that can use twenty percent pure uranium and it has to stop all Iran projects of deuterium making….. Okay mighty and wealthy American good luck…. Never in human history has bullying via the Big man BANK ever made sense to anybody as the PEACE, as for history it was NEGATIVE to that when the big man bank becomes the humanitarian sense, Trump is in essence saying to starve Iran as business, IRAN Said a thousand times it won’t make the bomb, something is wrong here with this Trump cabinet. If it wanted it would of made the hydrogen bomb, can you rightfully stop them. They support the effort of ending Israel occupation of moslem territory etc
If they care so much about gaza why can’t we send them there for a one way vacation
on a live blog, the comments section is always out of date. please consider removing it.
There is something deeply insipid about YWN posting videos of obviously challenged Jewish men (in embarrassing circumstances) with clown emojis.
@147
“How dare anyone go against the ???-???? of the venerated Gateshead ???-????? ??�?.
It has always been the position of the true genuine ?????? already all the way back from the venerated ???? ??? ??????�? to vote Religious slates in all elections to crush the anti religious, & this shall NEVER change until Israel merits a full fledged authentic Torah based state.”
I would like to point out the important difference between voting as a citizen of a country and joining, and pledging allegiance to, an organization who is hell-bent on uprooting and destroying the Torah and its people. [THE VERY FACT THEY MAY HAVE SPEAR-HEADED A CAMPAIGN TO KEEP US FROM VOTING TELLS YOU WHAT THEIR AGENDA IS.]
Secondly, it is disingenuous to suggest thre is only one authentic “daas Torah” here. Rav Dov Landau and Rav Moshe Hillel, both of whom have reiterated their stance, are also part of an age-old mesorah.
Say Tehillim in the Public Tehillim Group for the Wild Fires in Eretz Yisroel: https://www.tehillimforall.com/groups/group/?id=zo9t&utm_source=link
does anybody have the same thought about the yoni z video it is not apporiate to have the kallah shown!!!
please clean up the comments section. or better yet, remove it entirely.
How dare anyone go against the ???-???? of the venerated Gateshead ???-????? ??”?.
It has always been the position of the true genuine ?????? already all the way back from the venerated ???? ??? ??????”? to vote Religious slates in all elections to crush the anti religious, & this shall NEVER change until Israel merits a full fledged authentic Torah based state.
I am deeply frustrated by Yeshiva World News� biased coverage of the ongoing discussions about voting in the WZO elections. When Rav Avrohom Gurwitz shlit�a spoke in favor of voting, YWN gave it full coverage�an article, a video, the works. But when BMG held a massive asifah with virtually all the Gedolim in America present, YWN barely acknowledged it, posting only a single token picture with no real write-up.
This kind of selective reporting is misleading and unfair. If YWN considers itself a reliable news source for the Torah world, it should present all perspectives, not just the ones that align with a particular agenda.
There was an article about this new Israel protection using the laser, literally books can be written on the sociology of it, cause the technology itself is probably not much more then the laser engraving, but the reason that they didn’t use them until now is because it was an obvious dangerous weapon, this means that anybody in Palestine and Gaza could make something like that and burn the fields or buildings even the bomb etc, it is not a simple matter, it can stop radar and planes sight with lasers, books can be written about this, but this technology might be what places like Syria was looking for, but Iran has it already, and it’s going to open up a world of military dangers when Israel uses it, somebody mentioned, microwave radiation technology also, and do you know how hot a plane or a tank can get, then there is Musk with his satilites and the use of lasers as weapons of stuff it can compass
World antisemitism. Get rid of the leader of world antisemitism, the Israeli reshaante the AG.
“*MELTDOWN:* The leftists are fuming over the massive Chasunah last night of the son of HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin.”
It is very odd that you describe as “leftists” those who want chareidim to serve in the army. In American terms, this is a distinctly right wing position, and in Israel it is a position espoused by many on the right, including the Lieberman faction and many dati le’umi. Similarly, asking for massive social aid for a non-working population is a very left wing position, opposed by the right in Israel and America. Perhaps you should accept that the Bnei Yeshiva are the real leftists here.
What�s with this new �watch and enjoy� segment??
YWN. Did you discuss the matter with a halacha scholar before posting inappropiate clips of immodestly dressed women ????
Can you maybe figure out why the rabbonim made an Isir of looking TV ???? If we have TV here on YWN why should one buy a TV ???? We also have CNN female Immodestly dressed brodcasters posted here.
You might be caught up in the massive concept of being ????? ?? ?????.
You could still fix it by removing it now.
I doubt you will aprrove this comment to be published but at least you’ve seen it and might learn to be careful before publishing these kind of images.
I might be wrong but at least discuss the matter with a Ruv.
The zionist made the state of Israel for one reason only to steal it first spiritually and then physically, now that people are going to the har habayis, with the zionist intent, to destroy the last vestige of kedusha, I have absolutely no doubt that like trump said Israel will not last, it will not. It is the end. Finished
Common Sense; It seems the issur of ???? ?????? doesn’t apply online.
Am I dreaming? or is there really a clip of an immodestly-clad woman posted on YESHIVA World News?
(And this is without even getting into the issue of posting clips of women at all, even ones modestly dressed. But this??)
“Fauci: Flu and COVID-19 Symptoms Indistinguishable
Fauci says”
anotheryid
Excellent idea!
Thank you YWN!
Attention YWN,
Can you update the order of comments and responses to be listed by last date posted first and then go backwards? Why the need to reread the first post again and again? The updated posts that are from now, today, and yesterday, should be seen first…
great
They guy with the guillotine could be arrested for threatening the life of the president.
YESHIVA World News shows videos of a *GALACH* and a kloister!?
??? ????? ???? ?????
As my rebbe said about Television (tanslation from Yiddish):
“Once people were careful not to pass by a kloister; one would go around. A mother would not allow her child to go near a kloister or see a tzelem. Yet nowadays, through television they bring the kloister, the galach, and the tzelem into the house, Rachmana litzlan (may Hashem save us).
A young rabbi � in fact fine and G�d-fearing, from a pious yeshiva � related that he listens and watches television every day from twelve o�clock to one o�clock. At that time a galach speaks, and from the galach’s sermon, he gathers material to speak about from the pulpit in his synagogue! He said this sincerely, and he thinks he�s doing it for the sake of Heaven, so he will have what to sermonize about in his synagogue. He is oblivious to the tremendous sin that this involves.
Once, people would give up their lives not to hear a galach speak, but now, through television, they bring the galach into their home, and they even vest this in holiness, as being for the sake of Heaven.”
I expected more from YWN.
Every hostage saved is a win for Israel, this agreement is complete win for Israel, there is no such a thing as a cease fire in Gaza, it just doesn’t exist, them firing these rockets is proof of that, it is only a win for Israel
Didn’t Netanyahu swear up and down forever that he was going to completely destroy Hamas, and that there was no way he would ever allow them to govern Gaza again? Well what exactly is going on with this agreement? It was only a few days ago that Hamas showed that it still had the capability to fire rockets at Israel. So much for being “destroyed”. I see this as a clear win for the terrorists.
The incoherent posts by Mr. or Mrs. Period continue.
Can’t outwit Gods calendar…..
The Syrian seem to want peace with Israel, but they have a extremely poor economy, and if they make peace it would be fictional if they didn’t take back the golan and half the kenneret water for recognizing Israel as a state in that government, if this happens Israel will rely totally on desalinated water which uses energy to make the water usable, now Lebanon was conquered and defeated to the point that it won’t be able to do what happened in the gaza as a terrorist organization but Israel was hungry for that land, if they focus only on the gas of Israel that it has in the water, either by using it or destroying it, and then some clane from Libya decide to stop gas shipment to Israel or any shipment to Israel, it is yemen in the south and then Libya the West and Israel then has no energy, and that will mean no water, still dangerous next to Gaza, won’t dare to bomb again after all the billions lost, only God knows what’s happening in West Bank Palestine, maybe Iran will focus on that, sweet Syria the country is essentially over. What about a boat?
The soldier in the first video skipped ???? ?????
Maskim
You are all a bunch of fools nothing changed nothing will change The war was a waste the enemies are still surrounding us and you’re living in a dream world. Nothing will change for the better until we all don’t repent fully and recognize that God runs the world and only those who follow the Torah can hope for the final and just redemption. I weep for the $15,000 Jewish boys who were slaughtered or wounded by the enemies
it’s all up to Hashem.you cant predict anything these days.
Bensolomon, now it’s just semi-coherent.
Israel has an opportunity now to get the hostages back and keep the north quiet for many years to come. The real danger is the west bank. Sleeping cells.
Thanks responding to my request to put captions on your lead photos.
Fixed it for you:
I know everybody! It’s hopeful. But in my opinion it�s not a win. For Israel, Hezbollah wanted to be a terrorist organization like Hamas and Egypt. It’s no worse than Syria or turkey and it won�t make weaponry any less fabulous (if they had anything!). This will also keep Iran. To use it�s scud missiles on Yemen, that will focus the mind more on boats than shipments. The Turkish government officially protected Hamas. Just don’t give money! But it�s citizens did! This will make them more proud. In economic terms (which is now BRICS) if Syrian people decide to make peace with Israel it will cost the golan! The water source is no protection. And only the “gas of the sea” is such for a country.
You’re welcome
Mods, please stop posting incoherent comments.
I know everybody is hopeful but in my opinion it’s not a win for Israel, Hezbollah wanted to be a terrorist organization like Hamas and Egypt is no worse then Syria or turkey and it won’t make the weaponry any less if they had anything this will also keep iran to use of it’s scud missiles like yemen that will focus more on boats shipments the Turkish government officially protected Hamas just didn’t give money but it’s citizens did this will make them more proud in economy which is now BRICS if Syria people decide to make peace with Israel it will cost the golan the water source no protection and only the gas of the sea for a country