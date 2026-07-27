LIVE BLOG: Real-Time Updates From the US, Israel & Around the World

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TURKEY F-35S: Trump Defends Potential Sale, Says “Israel Wouldn’t Survive Without Us” TRUMP: “Israel Wouldn’t Survive Without Us” President Trump defended the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey despite Prime Minister Netanyahu’s opposition, saying, “Nobody tells me what we should be selling.” “Turkey has been a great ally — for me,” Trump said, before adding, “You know who wouldn’t survive without us? Israel.” He also noted that Turkey is “not a big fan of Israel” or Netanyahu. Your browser does not support the video tag.

RUSSIA ALLEGATIONS: Trump Says He’ll Ask Putin About Claim Moscow Gave Iran Satellite Intelligence Q: Zelensky says Russia is giving Iran satellite imagery of US bases in the Gulf to help them target. What can you do about that? TRUMP: We’ll find out if that’s true. I’ll ask Putin about it… Your browser does not support the video tag.

WEAPONS STOCKPILES: Trump Says U.S. Needs More Advanced Munitions, Blames Biden For Depleted Supplies REPORTER: Are you concerned about the weapons stockpiles? TRUMP: For some of the more sophisticated stuff, we’d certainly like to have more. Biden gave a lot of it away. Your browser does not support the video tag.

IRAN TALKS: Trump Says He And Netanyahu Have “A Little Difference” But Are “Pretty Close” Q: Are you and Netanyahu on the same page on Iran? TRUMP: We have a little difference, but pretty close. Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP WARNS IRAN: “Very Powerful Military Action” If Talks Fail President Trump told News 12 that the U.S. is holding “very deep talks” with Iran, but warned that Washington will return to “very powerful military action” if diplomacy fails. Trump said he paused the strikes after mediators urged him to give negotiations another chance. Asked how much time he would allow, he replied: “Not much time. Either it moves quickly, or it will not happen at all.”

NYC POLITICS: Bill de Blasio Backs Mamdani’s Remarks Calling Netanyahu A War Criminal In a shock to absolutely no one, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he agrees with Mayor Zohran Mamdani that Prime Minister Netanyahu is a war criminal. Your browser does not support the video tag.

NYC MAYOR: Mamdani Defends Criticism Of Netanyahu, Calls Remarks “Objective Facts” Netanyahu continues to live rent-free in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s head. Mamdani defended his criticism of the Israeli prime minister, claiming his comments were “objective facts” rather than personal assessments. “When I make criticisms of Prime Minister Netanyahu, they are criticisms of Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Mamdani said, adding that New Yorkers must know their place in the city “is not conditional on how they feel about the mayor.” Your browser does not support the video tag.

9/11 RESPONSE: Mamdani Says He Will “Proudly Honor” Families, Survivors And First Responders At Memorial Services Mamdani on people who don’t want him at 9/11 memorial services: I will proudly honor the families, the survivors, the first responders forever impacted by that horrific terror attack by standing alongside them… Your browser does not support the video tag.

CRIMEA STRIKE: Ukraine Says It Destroyed Russian S-400 Launcher And Radar In Overnight Attack Ukraine’s military intelligence said it destroyed a launcher and a 96L6 radar belonging to a Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea overnight between July 25 and 26. Your browser does not support the video tag.

IRAN WAR: Rep. Jack Bergman Says Conflict Dates Back “Thousands Of Years” Q: Where do you think things stand in terms of the war with Iran? Rep. Jack Bergman: Boy, that’s a multi-thousand year old question… Your browser does not support the video tag.

ELIMINATED: IDF Kills Hamas Internal Security Chief In Central Gaza

The IDF and Shin Bet on Sunday eliminated Wael Musa Khaled Ladawi, the head of Hamas’ Internal Security apparatus in central Gaza, in a strike in the Deir al-Balah area. Under Ladawi’s command, the clandestine apparatus gathered intelligence for senior Hamas officials, supported their decision-making and helped facilitate the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against Israel.

IRAN WARNING: Rep. Pat Fallon Says IRGC Willing To Rule “Over The Ashes” Of A Destroyed Iran Rep. Pat Fallon: What concerns me is the IRGC seems to be absolutely committed to watching their country disintegrate, and not caring at all so long as they get to rule over the ashes. Your browser does not support the video tag.

COALITION CLASH: Eisenkot Says Bennett Shouldn’t Seek Premiership With Projected 8–10 Seats Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot took a pointed shot at Naftali Bennett, saying: “A situation in which the leader of a party projected to win eight to ten seats demands to become prime minister is inappropriate.” Your browser does not support the video tag.

BORDER BREACH: Two Israeli Activists Detained After Illegally Crossing Into Syria Near Mount Hermon

Two activists from the Bashan Pioneers illegally crossed from Israel into Syria near Mount Hermon today before being located by IDF troops and returned to Israeli territory. The pair were detained and handed over to police. The group advocates establishing Jewish communities in southern Syria and has made several attempts to cross the border in recent weeks. The IDF strongly condemned the incident, saying it disrupted operational activity and endangered troops operating in the area, and called on law enforcement authorities to prosecute those involved and prevent repeat offenses.

URGENT PLEA FROM THE ROSH YESHIVA Your browser does not support the video tag. Receive the heartfelt brachos of Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel shlit”a, who blesses every donor with great yeshuos, both materially and spiritually, together with good health, long life, and abundant nachas from their children and grandchildren. A respected Talmid Chacham who dedicated his entire life to Torah and chesed has been overwhelmed by a devastating medical crisis and enormous financial burdens. DONATE HERE: https://thechesedfund.com/vaad-ha-rabbanim/a-lifelong-talmid-chacham-needs-our-help?aff=lb

DRONES INTERCEPTED: Saudi Arabia Downs Iran-Backed Drones Targeting Oil Facilities, Vows Response

Saudi Arabia confirmed that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraq that attempted to target oil facilities in Riyadh and the kingdom’s Eastern Region. The Saudi Defense Ministry said the drones were launched by Iranian-backed terrorist militias, adding that the kingdom reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.

TERRORISTS ARRESTED: All 4 Suspects In Attack On Off-Duty IDF Soldier Captured, Stolen Weapon Recovered

Four terrorists involved in attacking an off-duty IDF soldier and stealing his weapon near Susya on Shabbos were apprehended following an extensive intelligence and operational effort by the IDF, Israel Police and Shin Bet. Security forces recovered the stolen weapon and arrested two of the terrorists shortly after the attack. Duvdevan soldiers arrested a third terrorist overnight in the Yatta area, while a fourth turned himself in to Civil Administration personnel on Monday. All four were transferred for further questioning.

WASHINGTON VISIT: Netanyahu Heads To White House For Eighth Meeting With Trump, Iran And Security Top Agenda Prime Minister Netanyahu, before boarding his flight to Washington, said he is heading to his eighth meeting with President Trump since Trump’s return to office, with Iran and Israel’s security expected to be at the center of the talks. During the visit, Netanyahu will also pay tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime ally of Israel. Your browser does not support the video tag.

WAR PAUSE: Trump Holds Off On Major Escalation Against Iran After Military Warnings After nearly two weeks of nightly strikes on Iran and warnings of a broader attack, President Trump is holding off on a major escalation following warnings from military commanders. Your browser does not support the video tag.