LIVE BLOG: Real-Time Updates From the US, Israel & Around the World

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IRAN DEAL: Trump Says U.S. Halts Planned Strike As Tehran Seeks Time To Finalize Agreement

BREAKING: President Trump announced that the United States has agreed to hold off on a planned military strike against Iran after, he said, Iranian officials and other Middle Eastern countries requested time to finalize the framework of a deal. Trump said the proposed agreement would include the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat, adding that Israel supports the decision to pause military action while negotiations continue. He said the strike has been canceled for now, contingent on a deal being reached quickly.

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TORNADO DEVASTATION: EF3 Tornado Rips Through Menasha, Wisconsin, Damaging Homes And Power Lines An estimated EF3 tornado tore through a Menasha, Wisconsin, neighborhood, tearing roofs from homes, snapping trees and power lines, and sending debris flying. Your browser does not support the video tag.

CEUTA CRISIS: Spanish Troops Rescue Exhausted Migrant After Swim From Morocco Amid Border Emergency Spanish troops and medics rushed to aid an exhausted migrant who collapsed on a beach in Ceuta after swimming from Morocco during an unprecedented border crisis Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP MEDIA: New Paid Data Service Goes Live With Real-Time Access To Trump’s Truth Social Posts

Trump Media’s new paid data service goes live, giving clients faster access to Trump’s posts •⁠ ⁠Trump Media and Technology Group’s launched its new paid data service on Aug. 1, providing faster access to Truth Social posts from President Donald Trump and other top accounts on the platform. •⁠ ⁠The new API is designed to give firms “a direct, licensed, real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving Truths.” •⁠ ⁠The launch comes after Democratic Senators Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren took aim at the new service, urging the SEC to investigate whether the company is violating the law.

GREECE WILDFIRES: Heavy Winds Fuel Blazes Near Athens As Evacuations And Firefighting Efforts Continue Wildfires fanned by heavy winds burned across multiple areas of Greece, including near Athens, with large-scale firefighting operations and emergency evacuations ​underway Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP VISIT: President Trump Meets With U.S. Military Personnel In Bedminster, New Jersey President Trump visited U.S. military personnel near Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, during his weekend stay. Your browser does not support the video tag.

PERU PLANE CRASH: Tourist Flight Carrying 13 Crashes Near Nazca Lines, Killing All On Board Thirteen people were killed when a small tourist plane crashed while flying over the Nazca Lines archaeological site in southern Peru, according to Peru’s state-run TVPeru. The aircraft was carrying 11 passengers and two pilots. Your browser does not support the video tag.

RUSSIA STRIKES: Massive Overnight Attack On Kyiv Kills At Least 10 As Ukraine Reportedly Exhausts Patriot Interceptors Russia launched another massive overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly said the country had just one Patriot interceptor missile remaining and has now run out of interceptors for its U.S.-supplied Patriot air-defense systems. Your browser does not support the video tag.

IRAN TENSIONS: Trump Says He’s “Losing Faith” In Iran Negotiations As Middle East Crisis Deepens President Trump says he’s “losing faith” in negotiations with Iran as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East. Trump accuses Tehran of saying one thing while doing another, pointing to a missile attack on a U.S. base in Jordan that occurred while negotiations were underway. The comments come amid reported drone attacks on Kuwait, attempted strikes on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and new warnings for Americans to avoid travel to the region. Your browser does not support the video tag.

SHABBOS PROTEST: Dozens Demonstrate In Yerushalayim Against Café Opening On Shabbos Dozens of Chareidim protested on Agrippas Street in Yerushalayim against the opening of a café on Shabbos. Your browser does not support the video tag.

HERZOG BLASTS: Israeli President Accuses Mamdani Of Endangering New Yorkers By Fueling Antisemitism Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivered a blistering rebuke of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in an interview with Fox News Digital, accusing him of endangering New Yorkers through rhetoric that fuels antisemitism. “He’s risking his own citizens, he’s risking their safety, well-being and life,” Herzog said, pointing to the recent stabbing of an Orthodox Jewish man in New York and warning that city leaders cannot ignore the consequences. Your browser does not support the video tag.

HEZBOLLAH TERRORISTS: IDF Eliminates Hezbollah Terrorists In Southern Lebanon; Officer Moderately Wounded

IDF troops identified several Hezbollah terrorists overnight in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area, within the security zone where Israeli forces are operating in southern Lebanon. The troops engaged the terrorists and eliminated them to remove the threat. During the encounter, an IDF combat officer was moderately wounded. He was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

HORMUZ ATTACKS: Two Commercial Ships Reportedly Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz As Trump Says He’s “Losing Faith” In Iran Two commercial ships have reportedly come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. President Trump, speaking about Iran, said: “I’m losing faith in them because they do lie and they do misrepresent.” Your browser does not support the video tag.

RUBIO PRAISES: Secretary Rubio Hails Israel-Lebanon Breakthrough, Calls Hamas Disarmament Deal “Historic” Sec. Rubio: The deal with Lebanon and Israel is unprecedented… This is the first time the Israelis and the Lebanese government have spoken, at the official level, in close to 30 years… and of course, as you announced last night, Mr. President, this disarmament deal that you brought about [on Hamas] is another big step as well. It’s something a lot of people thought would never happen. Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP REACTS: Trump Says ICC Could Target Him, Praises Rubio For Defending Netanyahu And Others Trump on the International Criminal Court: There’s no information that they’re after me. It could happen… he’s (Rubio) not trying to defend me; he’s trying to defend Bibi and various other people. Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP WARNS: Trump Says U.S. Faces Worse Than Spain If Republicans Lose Elections Trump on Spain: It looks like an invasion of a country… and that same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don’t get elected, except worse… If we’re not in office, our country will be invaded at levels that make Spain look small time. Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP COMPARES: Trump Says U.S. Has Been In Iran Conflict For Five Months, Compared To 20 Years In Vietnam Trump on Iran: We’re in there for 5 months, and if you look at Vietnam, they were in there for 20 years. Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP REACTS: Trump Says Minnesota, Not Iran, Is To Blame For Reported Cyberattack Trump: We heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack and they blame it on Iran. I don’t think so. I blame it on Minnesota because they’re grossly incompetent. Iran’s got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota. Your browser does not support the video tag.