Thoughts from Rav Elya Brudny Shlita on Self-Chinuch

As re-stated by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

We are extremely fortunate to have within our midst Gedolei Torah who have remarkable insights and hashkafos that carry us through life. What follows is from a Vaad on Kislev given by Rav Brudny adapted for younger students of Rabbi Hoffman. It was done without formal permission.

A Life-Changing Teaching About Growth

When Yitzchok davened to Hashem for his barren wife Rivka, something extraordinary happened. Hashem answered his tefillos immediately! The pasuk says, “Vayetar Yitzchok lashem linochach ishto ki akara hi. Vayaser lo hashem vatahar rivka ishto.” Rashi reveals an amazing insight from the Gemara in Yevamos: “lo v’lo lah” – the tefillos of a tzaddik who is the son of a tzaddik carry unique power compared to those of a tzaddik from non-righteous parents.

The Incredible Power of Early Training

Imagine two equally righteous people davening. Why would one’s tefillos reach Hashem faster? The answer is breathtaking: the tzaddik ben tzaddik’s tefillos soar heavenward with incredible intensity because of their deep-rooted chinuch from childhood. While others like Rivka could eventually reach such heights, by the time she would, the mission was already accomplished through Yitzchok’s tefillos.

The Hidden Treasure of Chinuch

Here’s the amazing part: being a tzaddik ben tzaddik isn’t just about having parents that are Tzaddikim- it’s about receiving that precious gift of proper chinuch from the very beginning. When “chanoch lanaar al pi darko” comes from a tzaddik, it creates an unshakeable foundation. The tzidkus built on chinuch is deeper and more encompassing than tzidkus without this foundation.

The Profound Story of Kayin

The Medrash Rabba shares something absolutely stunning about Kayin. Even for killing Hevel, there was a defense: “shelo haya lo mimi lilmod” – he had no one to learn from! While some meforshim explain he didn’t know a sharp object could kill, there’s a deeper understanding: Kayin was created as an adult and never experienced proper chinuch in the emotional, foundational way that transforms mere knowledge into part of one’s being.

The Revolutionary Power of Self-Chinuch

After being banished from Gan Eden, Kayin named both his son and his entire city “Chanoch!” The Ksav V’Hakabala reveals that through his teshuva process, Kayin internalized the vital importance of chinuch. Though he missed early chinuch, he surrounded himself with constant reminders of this essential value. It’s never too late!

The Never-Ending Journey of Growth

The Alter from Kelm shares a profound insight in his sefer Chochma Umussar about the pasuk “chanoch lanaar al pi darko gam ki yazkin lo yasur mimenu.” While the simple understanding is that the child won’t depart from the teachings when older, the Alter reveals something deeper: the “mimenu” refers to the value of chinuch itself! If one accomplishes proper chinuch in youth, even when they age they will continue this process of growth. The purpose of childhood chinuch is to make a person receptive to lifelong self-chinuch!

Living These Truths

Life provides endless opportunities for self-chinuch. The Alter from Kelm demonstrated this by naming his advanced yeshiva “Talmud Torah,” typically a name for an elementary school. Why? Because this was precisely what Kelm represented: chinuch as a lifelong endeavor. “Gam ki yazkin lo yasur mimenu” – even in old age, one never departs from the avodas hachinuch.

A Living Example

On the second day of Kislev, the yahrtzeit of both Rav Aharon and the Mashgiach Rav Nosson Wachtfogel, we remember how Rav Nosson, a true Kelemer, exemplified this principle. Having been meshamesh the Alter’s grandson, Rav Daniel Movshovitz Hy”d before the war, he showed us what constant growth looks like. Whether working on anava, tznius, or any other area of avoda, he was constantly nishchanaich – always growing, always improving.

The Eternal Message

While “Vayaser lo Hashem” because of the unique power of a tzaddik ben tzaddik’s tefillos, the Ksav V’Hakabala teaches us through Kayin that it’s never too late for transformative chinuch. “Chanoch lanaar al pi darko gam ki yazkin lo yasur mimenu” – the power of chinuch remains accessible to everyone, at every age, at every stage. Through dedicated self-chinuch, we can all achieve the highest spiritual levels. What an incredible message of hope and inspiration for every Yid!

The author can be reached at [email protected]