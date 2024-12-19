Small Plane Crashes at Lakewood Airport, One Person Taken To Hospital

A small aircraft carrying three individuals crashed at Lakewood Airport near Cedarbridge Avenue on Thursday afternoon, Lakewood Alerts reported.

Emergency crews, including fire, EMS, and police units, all responded to the crash site. One occupant reportedly sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital, while the other two escaped with minor or no injuries.

The aircraft involved in the crash is believed to be a four-seat Cessna 172M, reportedly owned by a Lakewood resident.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.