Renowned Daf Yomi Maggid Shiur Rabbi Eli Stefansky held a massive event in Boro Park on Wednesday night, where he started Mesechta Sanhedrin.

Reb Eli’s “Mercaz Daf Yomi” organization has a staggering 19,000 people doing the Daf with his Shiur each day.

