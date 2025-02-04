🤡 WATCH THIS: AOC Says Elon Musk Is One Of The Most Unintelligent Billionaires

Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called Elon Musk “one of the most unintelligent billionaires” she’s ever seen.

AOC ripped into Musk amid reports he and his team have gained access to federal payment records. Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is meant to find trillions of dollars in savings for the federal government.

“This dude is probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed,” AOC said.

Musk, she argued, does not do his “homework” and is ill-equipped to have anything to do with government agencies. Eventually, the congresswoman said, they’ll “hit a button and things can sideways.”

“They don’t do their homework, clearly. Like, they’re putting 19 year olds in at the treasury. This dude is not smart. And the danger is not in the lack of intelligence and the lack of expertise that Elon has,” she said. “I mean, this guy is one of the most morally vacant, but also just least knowledgeable about these systems that we really know of. But the point is that what that means is that they’re going to hit a button. Inevitably, they are going to hit a button and things can go sideways.”

Last week, Musk said he is aiming to cut $1 trillion to $2 trillion in annual government spending. That aggressive goal would represent up to 30% of annual spending, after the federal government spent $6.75 trillion in 2024. He also re-shared an X post on Monday showing DOGE had already cut $1 billion in government spending on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

