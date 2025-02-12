🚨🚨 MAJOR NEWS! Trump Speaks To Putin, Agree To End War In Ukraine

President Donald Trump has said the US and Moscow will begin negotiations “immediately” on ending the war in Ukraine after speaking with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Trump said the two leaders had also agreed to work together and visit each other’s nations. He added that he would inform Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of their call.

“I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.”