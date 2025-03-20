MAILBAG: Kings Theatre’s Disgraceful Treatment of Concertgoers: A Night of Theft and Disrespect

What should have been a joyous night at the Shaindy Plotzker concert at Kings Theatre turned into an infuriating and outrageous experience for many attendees. The theater’s handling of personal belongings wasn’t just negligent—it was outright disrespectful, dismissive, and potentially criminal.

My daughter, like many others, was forced to leave her crossbody bag at the entrance, where it was piled up with countless others. There was no secured storage, no claim tickets—just a chaotic, unguarded heap of personal property. When she returned to retrieve it, she was met with an unbelievable response: Her bag had been “cleaned up” by the staff and THROWN IN THE GARBAGE.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Kings Theatre staff deliberately discarded the personal belongings of paying customers—without notice, without warning, and without offering a single chance to reclaim them. This was not an accident. This was deliberate negligence, bordering on theft.

When my daughter begged to search for her bag, she was told NO. When I personally intervened to demand answers, the staff was not only unhelpful, they were outright nasty and dismissive. They refused to let us look for the discarded property, effectively blocking any attempt at recovering the stolen belongings.

And we are not alone. Concert organizers confirmed that multiple people have called with the same complaint. How many concertgoers lost their personal belongings that night because of this reckless and disgraceful behavior?

After reaching out to the theater directly, their response was nothing more than a pathetic attempt to shift blame. Their email claimed that their policies prohibit certain items and that their security team simply enforces these rules. They coldly stated that patrons “choose” to leave their belongings outside at their own risk.

To be clear: There was no warning that bags would be discarded. There was no opportunity to retrieve them before they were trashed. There was no security or organization—just outright disregard for people’s property.

This was not a misunderstanding. This was gross mismanagement, blatant disrespect, and possibly even discrimination against the attendees of this particular, and very obviously Jewish, event.

This isn’t just about a lost bag. This is about basic rights, respect, and accountability. Kings Theatre had no right to discard personal property. They had no right to refuse people the ability to reclaim their own belongings.

This should not be allowed to go unchallenged. I have filed a police report, and I encourage every other affected individual to do the same.

Kings Theatre must be held accountable for this shameful, irresponsible, and infuriating treatment of paying customers. If they think they can brush this under the rug, they must be shown that they are gravely mistaken.

Sincerely,

Y.M.

