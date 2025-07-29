🚨🚨🚨 Tsunami Strikes Japan and Russia After Massive 8.7 Quake; Hawaii and U.S. West Coast on Alert

A massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Russia’s Far East early Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves that have already struck parts of Japan’s Hokkaido and Russia’s Kuril Islands, and placing much of the Pacific Rim — including Hawaii, Alaska, and the U.S. West Coast — under threat.

Sirens blared across coastal cities. In Honolulu, residents were urged to evacuate to higher ground as the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) warned of waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tide levels potentially hitting Hawaii, Japan, Chile, Ecuador, and the Solomon Islands.

“Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the PTWC stated in a chilling bulletin.

In Nemuro, on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, the first wave of about 30 centimeters (1 foot) reached shore early Wednesday. Meanwhile, on Russia’s Severo-Kurilsk, the main population center in the Kuril Islands, tsunami waves also made landfall, according to Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko, who said residents had already evacuated to higher ground.

No immediate casualties were reported in either country, but officials emphasized the threat of secondary waves and ongoing seismic activity.

Close to the earthquake’s epicenter near the Kamchatka Peninsula, the scene was described as chaotic. According to Russia’s TASS news agency, power outages and mobile service failures hit Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the region’s largest city.

“People ran into the streets barefoot and in pajamas,” one resident told local media. Inside homes, cabinets toppled, mirrors shattered, and entire buildings shook violently.

Evacuations were also underway on Sakhalin Island, with emergency services working at “full capacity,” according to Russian officials.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, based in Alaska, issued a tsunami warning for parts of the Aleutian Islands and a watch for the entire U.S. West Coast, including California, Oregon, Washington, and the rest of Alaska’s coast. Hawaiian authorities were also bracing for possible impact by 7 p.m. local time Tuesday, with all islands on alert.

In 1952, a similarly powerful 9.0-magnitude quake in the same region sent 30-foot waves crashing into Hawaii, though no deaths were reported. Officials fear a repeat of such devastation if the current waves intensify.

Wednesday’s disaster follows a string of quakes in the region. Just earlier this month, five powerful tremors — one measuring 7.4 in magnitude — struck off Kamchatka, raising concerns about heightened tectonic activity along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The latest quake, occurring at 8:25 a.m. local Japan time, was initially measured at 8.0 before being upgraded to 8.7 by both Japanese and U.S. seismologists. The USGS said the quake hit at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles) and struck about 250 kilometers (160 miles) from Hokkaido.

Though the quake was only lightly felt in Japan, according to NHK, the tsunami risk remains grave.

Authorities in both Russia and Japan say residents should remain on high ground and continue monitoring official alerts as aftershocks and secondary waves remain possible for hours.

With millions along the Pacific Rim potentially in harm’s way, global disaster response teams are mobilizing for what may be a long and dangerous day.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for live updates.

