ARSON ARREST: Suspect Nabbed in Politically‑Motivated Firebombing of Adas Shul in Melbourne Australia

the Adas Shul in Melbourne was targeted in a shocking arson attack that left the building in ruins and forced several individuals to flee for their lives.

Authorities have now arrested a 21-year-old man from Werribee in connection with the politically-motivated attack. He is expected to be interviewed over multiple charges, including arson, conduct endangering life, and theft of a motor vehicle. Police allege he is one of three suspects who broke into the shul in the early hours of December 6 and deliberately set it on fire.

Earlier this month, a 20-year-old Williamstown man was charged for allegedly stealing the car used in the attack. In May, police released CCTV footage showing three individuals arriving in a stolen VW Golf, with two suspects pouring the contents of jerry cans into the shul before igniting the fire.

On Wednesday, law enforcement executed seven search warrants across Melbourne’s west and north, seizing multiple items—including electronic devices—for forensic analysis.

The investigation is being led by the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), made up of Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police, and ASIO. Officials are treating the case as politically motivated and say more arrests are expected.

Police are expected to release further updates in the coming days.

