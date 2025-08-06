🚨 MASS SHOOTING: Five Soldiers Wounded at Fort Stewart, A Sprawling U.S. Military Base In Georgia

Five U.S. Army soldiers were shot Wednesday in an active shooter incident that triggered a lockdown at Fort Stewart, one of the largest military installations in the country. The base confirmed the shooting and said that the attacker has been apprehended, though their identity, motive, and condition were not immediately known.

Fort Stewart officials have not yet released the identities of the wounded or details about their conditions. It remains unclear whether the reported casualties include fatalities.

The shooter was reportedly located near the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area of the base. As the incident unfolded, the sprawling southeastern Georgia base — located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah — entered full lockdown. All gates were closed, and personnel were ordered to shelter in place.

“All personnel in the affected area are directed to stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors,” the base warned in a Facebook post.

The lockdown extended beyond military operations. The fort’s three elementary schools, which serve nearly 1,400 students, were placed on lockdown, according to Community Superintendent Brian Perry. Schools in nearby Liberty County also enacted lockdown protocols “out of an abundance of caution,” the school system announced.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he is in contact with law enforcement officials responding to the scene. U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, posted online that he is closely monitoring developments.

Fort Stewart is home to the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and thousands of soldiers and their families.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)