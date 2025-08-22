Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 FBI Agents Raid Ex-Trump Advisor John Bolton’s Home Amid National Security Investigation

Federal agents stormed the Maryland home of former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton early Friday morning, reportedly in connection with a long-simmering national security investigation.

The FBI raid unfolded just after 7 a.m. at Bolton’s Bethesda residence, carried out under the direct order of FBI Director Kash Patel. “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” Patel posted cryptically to X as the operation was underway.

The probe is believed to center on classified material — an issue that has shadowed Bolton for years. He was previously accused of including sensitive government secrets in his 2020 memoir The Room Where It Happened, a tell-all book that infuriated Donald Trump. Trump’s Justice Department attempted to block its release, citing breaches of confidentiality agreements, and launched a national security review in September 2020.

Although the Biden administration shelved that inquiry, citing “political reasons,” Patel revived the case after taking over the Bureau, determined to root out what he has called “cover-ups and corruption” inside government.

The raid comes just a day after Patel publicly accused former FBI Director James Comey of authorizing leaks of classified documents ahead of the 2016 election while allegedly misleading Congress — further fueling Patel’s campaign to expose misconduct at the highest levels of the intelligence community.

Bolton, once one of Trump’s most senior advisors, has since become a fierce critic of the president, appearing regularly on television to denounce Trump’s national security record.

