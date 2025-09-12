TRAGEDY: Petira of Duddy (Yosef Dov) Iczkovits Z”L of the UK, Renowned Baal Chessed, at 47

YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic petira of Duddy (Yosef Dov) Iczkovits, z”l from the London (Golders Green / Manchester), at the young age of 47.

Duddy was a one-man chessed machine. Softspoken and kindhearted, Duddy was someone who always had someone else in mind and was constantly thinking about how to help someone else.

Duddy was very well known in the UK and beyond through his many chessed and Torah projects. Professionally, he ran events under “Duddy’s Events” however, parnassah was a means to help others.

He founded “Torah Way” a series of inspiring shiurim in the UK and made sure the shiurim continued even when going through personal illness and difficulties.

While in the US for a short visit, he developed an infection and sadly passed away Thursday night to the dismay of his wife, children and friends.

His daughter is scheduled to get married next month in the UK.

There will be a levaya today at Shomrei Hadas Chappels 3803 14th Avenue at 12:30pm.

It would be a kavod achron for those who can make it on such short notice.

There will be a levaya next week in the UK, details to follow.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…