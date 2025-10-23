🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Adams Endorses Cuomo or Mayor, Citing Mamdani’s Comments on ‘Globalize the Intifada’

In a surprising move, outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams has thrown his support behind former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming mayoral contest, according to several media sources.

Cuomo, who is running as an independent and is considered a centrist, currently ranks behind frontrunner Zohran Mamdani as the November 4 election nears. Mamdani, a socialist representing the far-left wing of the state assembly, has been a vocal critic of Israel, with many labeling him as an antisemite. During an interview with The New York Times, Adams focused on Mamdani’s hesitation to completely disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada,” which is interpreted by Jewish communities as encouraging antisemitic violence.

Adams expressed concerns about Mamdani’s stance, stating, Mamdani would be a mayor who “wants to divide the city on taxes based on ethnicity and run out high-income earners, that mayor that won’t denounce globalize the intifada.”

While Mamdani has stated he would discourage the use of that phrase and committed to combating antisemitism, his strong anti-Israel positions have shaped his campaign. He has refused to acknowledge Israel’s existence as a Jewish state, called it “genocide” three times during a recent debate, and declared that he would arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu based on an International Criminal Court arrest warrant if the leader visited the city—though the legality of such a move remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Adams shared a photo of himself with Cuomo at a New York Knicks basketball game, signaling his endorsement.

Though both Adams and Cuomo are outspoken supporters of Israel, Adams withdrew from the mayoral race after finishing fourth. Given that much of his support apparently shifted to Cuomo, there remains uncertainty about how strongly his endorsement will influence the race, especially with Mamdani holding a significant lead over Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the polls.