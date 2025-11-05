Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 HOURS AFTER MAMDANI ELECTED: Magen David Yeshiva In Flatbush Defaced With Red Swastikas

Just hours after Zohran Mamdani was declared the winner of New York City’s mayoral race, one of the largest Sephardic yeshivas in the city was vandalized with multiple large red swastikas.

The hateful graffiti appeared overnight at Magen David Yeshiva on McDonald Avenue near Avenue S, in the heart of Brooklyn’s Sephardic community. At least four bright red swastikas were spray-painted across the building’s walls, shocking residents and parents arriving at the school Wednesday morning.

Flatbush Shomrim volunteers and NYPD officers rushed to the scene, and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has launched an investigation.

The swastikas have been temporarily covered with an Israeli flag and paper as NYPD investigators work at the scene, so that children and parents arriving at school would not be forced to see the hate symbols

The disturbing act comes amid a continued surge in antisemitic incidents across New York City. As YWN reported on Tuesday, NYPD data for last month shows that Jews were the target in 62% of all reported hate crimes in the city.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MAMDANISTAN: Pro-Terrorist Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani Wins Tight Election for New York City Mayor

IDF Identifies Remains Returned By Hamas As Itay Chen Hy”d, Murdered On Oct. 7

🔥 TRUMP: Any Jew Who Votes For Mamdani – a JEW HATER – Is A Stupid Person

Fall Of The Left? Chief Military Prosecutor & Histadrut Chairman Imprisoned In Same Cell

Former VP Dick Cheney, Architect of the Iraq War and Defining Power Behind the Bush Presidency, Dead at 84

🗳🚨 THE POLLS ARE OPEN IN NY/NJ; GET OUT AND VOTE!

Another Ben Yeshiva Is Arrested By Military Police

Public Ire Grows At Attorney-General’s Involvement In Sde Teiman Case

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Ex-IDF Top Lawyer To Police: “Maybe My Phone Fell In The Sea”

Ben-Gvir: “Military Advocate General’s Missing Phone Has Evidence Against The Attorney-General”