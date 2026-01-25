Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨7:45AM: THE LATEST SNOW PREDICTIONS FOR THE TRI-STATE AREA

Forecasters say expected snowfall totals have not changed significantly since this morning, though there is now a higher likelihood of snow transitioning to sleet and freezing rain Sunday afternoon — a factor that could limit overall snow accumulation for South Jersey and New York City.

New York City is still projected to receive between 8 to 12 inches of snow, though meteorologists now believe totals may fall closer to the lower end of that range.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in higher elevations north of NYC, where conditions are forecast to remain all snow from Sunday through Monday morning. Areas around Poughkeepsie could see the highest accumulations, with 18 inches or more possible.

The Hudson Valley, Connecticut, and northern parts of New Jersey are forecast to receive between 12 to 18 inches of snow, while Central New Jersey and Long Island are expected to see similar totals to New York City.

South Jersey and the Jersey Shore are expected to see the lowest accumulations, though still significant, with totals ranging from 5 to 8 inches.

Once the storm moves out Monday, bitter cold air is expected to settle in for the entire week and into early February. Forecasters say this could mark New York City’s coldest sustained stretch below freezing since a two-week period in 2018.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

30,000 Dead in Iran in 2 Days: “Where’s The Outrage? Where Are The Protests In Western Capitals?”

GAZA: IDF Kills Two Teenage Terror Operatives Planting Explosives Near Israeli Troops

“I’M NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT IT”: Trump Says Secret “Discombobulator” Weapon Helped Capture Maduro

MINNESOTA MAYHEM: ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Man As Protests Erupt; National Guard Activated

Khamenei Moved To Underground Bunker; His Son Takes Over His Role

IRGC Commander Warns U.S. His Force Has Its ‘Finger On The Trigger’

BD”E: Petirah Of Harav Yaakov Yosef Rottenberg Zt”l, Kosoner Rebbe of 9th Ave. in Boro Park

READ THE DRAMATIC DETAILS: Inside Israel’s Covert Operation to Recover Oron Shaul Hy”d From Gaza

Qatar-Donated Air Force One Expected to Be Delivered to Trump by Summer 2026

Iran Denies Trump Claim US Pressure Stopped Execution of 800 Protesters